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Sh29bn set aside for 13 new Level 5 referral hospitals

Health & Science
 By Mate Tongola | 3h ago | 2 min read
 Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale when he chaired a meeting to review implementation plans for the projects. [Duale, X]

The government has allocated Sh29 billion for the construction of 13 new Level 5 comprehensive county referral hospitals, each with a capacity of 300 beds, in a major expansion of specialised healthcare services across the country.

The projects are aimed at strengthening Kenya’s health infrastructure and advancing Universal Health Coverage by bringing specialised and critical care closer to communities while easing pressure on national referral hospitals.

Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale on Thursday chaired a high-level consultative meeting to review implementation plans for the projects, which are being undertaken in line with a Presidential directive.

"The proposed hospitals will be established in Kilifi, Mandera, Marsabit, Embu, Migori, Nyamira, Turkana, Baringo, Nakuru, Bomet, Narok and Laikipia," Duale stated.

However, the Ministry has listed 13 hospitals but identified only 12 counties, leaving the location of the 13th facility yet to be clarified.

Each hospital will have modern diagnostic and treatment facilities, including at least 16 Intensive Care Unit beds and 10 High Dependency Unit beds.

The facilities will also be equipped with modern medical technology and designed to provide an improved working environment for healthcare professionals.

"The projects will incorporate sustainable and climate-resilient designs, including green engineering and solar energy, to improve efficiency and reduce operational costs," the CS added.

The beneficiary counties were selected based on factors such as population size, disease burden, existing health infrastructure and potential financing opportunities involving the government, development partners and private-sector partnerships.

The government said the approach would help channel resources to areas with the greatest need and address disparities in access to specialised medical services.

The Sh29 billion investment will complement other major health infrastructure projects, including the first phase of the 2,000-bed Kiplombe Multi-Specialty Hospital and the proposed Level 6 hospital in Mombasa.

Officials also reviewed implementation timelines, coordination between national and county governments, accountability measures and mechanisms for tracking the progress of the projects.

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