High cost of heart surgery leaves Kenyan children at risk

Babies born with congenital heart conditions require specialised cardiac care. [Courtesy].

About three per cent of babies are born with congenital heart conditions, with families facing treatment costs ranging from Sh500,000 for less complex procedures to as much as Sh4 million for major surgeries.

The high cost of specialised cardiac care is leaving some families unable to access life-saving treatment, prompting renewed efforts to raise funds for children from disadvantaged backgrounds.

Speaking during The Nairobi Hospital’s 2026 Children’s Charity Heart Fund Golf Tournament at Karen Country Club, the hospital’s Director of Nursing Services Margaret Muiyuro, said the cost of care remains a major barrier for families.

“There are those 3 per cent of these neonates who have congenital heart diseases and if we don't help them, they will not be productive and they cannot be free to be productive to the country,” Dr Muiyuro said.

She said the cost of surgery remains prohibitive for many families, particularly those requiring complex procedures.

The annual fundraiser brought together corporate partners, sponsors, golfers, philanthropists and members of the public to mobilize resources for children with congenital and acquired heart conditions who cannot afford specialized treatment.

The Nairobi Hospital Chief Executive Officer Felix Osano regretted that many children arrive at the hospital only after their families have exhausted their financial options.

“Every child who comes to us for heart surgery has usually run out of time and money before they reach our door. This tournament exists to close that gap,” Osano said.

The Nairobi Hospital CEO Felix Osano during the 2026 Children’s Charity Heart Fund Golf Tournament at Karen Country Club. [Benard Orwongo, Standard]

Osano said the hospital has been running the initiative for the fourth year to bridge the gap for children whose families cannot afford specialized care. He said demand remains high, making continued support from sponsors and partners critical.

“We come in as a hospital to try and break that trap and try and take care of them without anybody paying any money. And, of course, we know the demand out there is very high for this kind of case,” Osano said.

He announced that the hospital is also committing its own resources alongside funds raised through partnerships to reach as many children as possible.

“We are willing to garner extra money and also pump in our own resources to ensure that we cover as much as possible,” he stated.

Osano said the charity fund uses a careful vetting process to ensure assistance reaches the neediest cases, given that available resources cannot meet the needs of every child seeking treatment. Contributions raised through the tournament go towards theatre time, diagnostics and specialist care.

The Nairobi Hospital says its Children’s Charity Heart Fund has so far enabled more than 400 children to receive free, life-saving heart surgery over the years.

Nicodemus Odongo, the hospital’s Director of Strategic Innovation, noted that some complex procedures can cost more than Sh10 million, further underscoring the financial burden faced by families seeking specialised cardiac care.

According to the hospital, the number of cases being identified is also increasing, partly because improved screening in both public and private health facilities is helping identify cases that previously went undetected.

The Nairobi Hospital Director of Nursing Services Margaret Muiyuro during the 2026 Children’s Charity Heart Fund Golf Tournament at Karen Country Club. [Benard Orwongo, Standard]

“Previously, the screening level was very low. So several cases were actually going undetected. But because of the high level of screening from different parts of the country, in both private and public hospitals, we see many, many people,” he said.

The hospital said that patients who cannot afford treatment are screened and assessed, with the charity fund supporting those who meet the criteria for assistance.

Dr Muiyuro said that while congenital heart conditions can have genetic and other contributing factors, families should seek appropriate prenatal care and screening.

She urged expectant mothers to attend prenatal clinics and disclose their pregnancy status before undergoing procedures involving radiation.

Board of Management Chairman Barcley Onyambu said the initiative reflects the hospital’s responsibility to ensure vulnerable children are not excluded from potentially life-saving care because of their families’ financial circumstances.

“A hospital is measured by how it treats those least able to pay, and the Children's Charity Heart Fund is where that principle is tested every year,” Dr Onyambu said.

With treatment costs ranging from hundreds of thousands of shillings to millions, the hospital is appealing to sponsors and well-wishers to continue supporting the fund as the number of children requiring specialised cardiac care grows.