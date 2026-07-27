Garlic and cholesterol: Can Kenyas favorite kitchen staple really protect your heart?

From a steaming plate of pilau to beef stew, sukuma wiki, and vegetable dishes, garlic is a familiar ingredient in many Kenyan kitchens.
Its strong aroma and distinctive taste can transform an ordinary meal into something memorable. But beyond its culinary appeal, garlic has also built a reputation as a natural remedy for a wide range of health problems.
For centuries, people have turned to the humble bulb for conditions ranging from infections and digestive problems to high blood pressure.
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