Kenya has no Ebola cases, Government says amid heightened surveillance

Doctors Without Borders (MSF) medics monitor patients at the Ebola Treatment Center in Munigi, DRC, on June 2, 2026. [AFP]

The country is yet to record any Ebola case as the government enhances surveillance and testing efforts, Public Health and Professional Standards Principal Secretary Mary Muthoni Muriuki has said.

Speaking during the Jamii Imara Mashinani forum and media engagement in Ololulunga, Narok County, Muthoni assured Kenyans that the country remains on high alert.

She said robust measures have been put in place to prevent the disease from entering and spreading within its borders.

“There are no confirmed Ebola cases in Kenya. We have taken about 90 samples for testing, and all have tested negative. That means none of the suspected cases has been confirmed to have the disease,” she said.

The PS noted that the government has intensified surveillance at all major entry points into the country, including six gazetted border crossings and Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA), where travellers arriving from six high-risk countries undergo mandatory screening through designated gates.

She further observed that more than 15,000 people cross daily through key border points between Kenya and Uganda, making continuous monitoring and screening critical in preventing the importation of infectious diseases.

Muthoni said Kenya’s laboratory capacity has significantly improved compared to the Covid-19 period, when some samples had to be sent abroad for specialised testing.

“Unlike in the past, when samples were sent to South Africa or the United Kingdom due to limited testing capacity, today we can get results within six to eight hours,” she said.

She added, “Kenya’s laboratory capacity is now very strong, particularly at the National Public Health Laboratory and KEMRI laboratories in Nairobi and Kisumu, which have been designated for Ebola testing.”

To further enhance preparedness, the government has deployed a mobile laboratory at the Busia border due to the high volume of cross-border movement between Kenya and Uganda.

According to the PS, 2,900 healthcare workers have been sensitised on Ebola preparedness and response, while more than 100 highly trained health professionals who previously participated in Ebola response missions in West Africa remain available as part of rapid response teams that can be deployed anywhere in the country if needed.

“The government is prepared for any eventuality,” she said.

Muthoni urged Kenyans to maintain high standards of hygiene, emphasising that Ebola spreads through direct contact rather than through the air.

“I am calling upon Kenyans to continue washing their hands regularly and maintaining high levels of hygiene. Hotels, businesses, and public institutions should ensure proper cleaning and disinfection of commonly used surfaces as part of infection prevention and control measures,” she said.