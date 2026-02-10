×
Premium

Why US is experiencing largest measles outbreak

Health & Science
 By The Coversation | 7h ago | 4 min read
 Children getting immunised in the ongoing measles, mumps and rubella vaccination in Wajir County.[Jeckonia Otieno, Standard]

The measles outbreak in South Carolina reached 876 cases on Feb. 3, 2026. That number surpasses the 2025 outbreak in Texas and hits the unfortunate milestone of being the largest outbreak in the U.S. since 2000, when the disease was declared eliminated here.

The outbreak is exposing the breadth of dangers the disease can pose. South Carolina’s state epidemiologist revealed on Feb. 4 that cases of brain swelling, a rare complication of the disease, had emerged in some infected children, according to Wired magazine.

Some signs suggest that this particular outbreak may be starting to wane. But many public health scholars worry that the resurgence of measles across the U.S. and worldwide, driven by a drop in vaccination rates, may signal a coming wave of other vaccine-preventable diseases

.

.

