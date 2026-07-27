Dangerous dementia myths to unlearn

Dementia is group of disorders that affect the memory.[File, Standard]

Dementia is often viewed as an inevitable part of growing old. For many people, the word immediately brings to mind an elderly person struggling to remember names, places, or familiar faces.

However, scientists say this understanding is increasingly outdated.

Dementia is not a single disease, nor is it simply a normal consequence of ageing. It is an umbrella term for a range of conditions that affect the brain, including Alzheimer’s disease, vascular dementia, frontotemporal dementia and Lewy body dementia.