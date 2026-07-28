×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Kenya's Bold Newspaper
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
×
The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: [email protected]
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE

Health experts warn hepatitis B remains a silent epidemic in Kenya

Health & Science
 By Mercy Kahenda | 3h ago | 2 min read
 Health experts are urging more hepatitis B screening and awareness as millions of Kenyans remain undiagnosed despite the virus's high prevalence. [iStockphoto]

As Kenya joins the world to commemorate World Hepatitis Day, scientists and health experts are raising concern over hepatitis B, which has remained silent despite it being highly infectious.

In interviews with The Standard, the experts regret that many people living with hepatitis remain undiagnosed because the infection often causes no symptoms in its early stages or presents with signs that resemble common illnesses.

Dr Missiani Ochwoto, a virologist and medical research scientist at the Kenya Medical Research Institute (KEMRI), attributes the country's slow progress in tackling hepatitis to stigma, inadequate diagnostic capacity, low public awareness and chronic underfunding.

"Hepatitis is among the leading infectious killers, yet funding remains far below that allocated to HIV, tuberculosis and malaria," says Dr Ochwoto.

There are five types of viral hepatitis in Kenya, namely hepatitis A, B, C, D and E.

However, hepatitis B and C remain the biggest public health concern because they are transmitted in ways similar to HIV, including from mother to child, through unprotected sex and exposure to infected blood and other body fluids.

According to the Head of Viral Hepatitis and STIs at the National AIDS and STI Control Programme (NASCOP), Dr Hadija Hassan, the disease has remained a silent epidemic because it has received little attention despite its devastating impact.

If left untreated, hepatitis B and hepatitis C can become chronic infections that progressively damage the liver, leading to fibrosis, cirrhosis and eventually liver cancer.

Liver cancer is the second leading cause of cancer deaths in Kenya.

Data from the Kenya Population-based HIV Impact Assessment (KEPHIA), hepatitis B prevalence in Kenya stands at about three per cent, the same as HIV prevalence.

However, some counties carry a much higher burden, with Turkana recording the highest prevalence at 16 per cent, followed by West Pokot at 11 per cent and Baringo at 10.8 per cent.

Hassan notes that counties in northern Kenya also continue to report a high burden of hepatitis B.

The burden of hepatitis C is highest in parts of the Coast region; for instance, Lamu has the highest reported prevalence at 29 per cent, followed by Mombasa at 25 per cent and Nairobi at 12 per cent.

Hassan explains that Hepatitis C infections are most common among people who inject drugs, mainly because of the unsafe sharing of needles and syringes.

Dr Hassan adds that counties with a high HIV burden, including Migori, Homa Bay, Nakuru and other parts of the Nyanza region, are also reporting cases of hepatitis and HIV co-infection.

"Viral hepatitis has been a silent epidemic because many infected people do not experience symptoms until the disease has advanced,” says Dr Hassan.

She adds: “About 1.9 million Kenyans are estimated to be living with chronic hepatitis, yet the majority do not know they are infected due to low screening uptake, limited public awareness and stigma."

Related Topics


.

Popular this week

Previous article
Health experts warn hepatitis B remains a silent epidemic in Kenya
Health experts warn hepatitis B remains a silent epidemic in Kenya
Next article
Of teen pregnancies and lost dreams; inside the lone burden
Of teen pregnancies and lost dreams; inside the lone burden
.

Similar Articles

Dangerous dementia myths to unlearn
By Noel Nabiswa 2026-07-27 06:00:00
Dangerous dementia myths to unlearn
Garlic and cholesterol: Can Kenyas favorite kitchen staple really protect your heart?
By Noel Nabiswa 2026-07-27 06:00:00
Garlic and cholesterol: Can Kenyas favorite kitchen staple really protect your heart?
Years of waiting, one machine, thousands of lives
By Rodgers Otiso 2026-07-27 06:00:00
Years of waiting, one machine, thousands of lives
.

Latest Articles

Health experts warn hepatitis B remains a silent epidemic in Kenya
Health experts warn hepatitis B remains a silent epidemic in Kenya
Health & Science
By Mercy Kahenda
2026-07-28 06:00:00
Premium
Of teen pregnancies and lost dreams; inside the lone burden
Health & Science
By Stecy Atieno
2026-07-27 09:10:00
Premium
Dangerous dementia myths to unlearn
Health & Science
By Noel Nabiswa
2026-07-27 06:00:00
Premium
Garlic and cholesterol: Can Kenyas favorite kitchen staple really protect your heart?
Health & Science
By Noel Nabiswa
2026-07-27 06:00:00
.

Recommended Articles

>Kenya's push to change public perception of neurological disorders
By Noel Nabiswa 2026-07-27 06:00:00
Kenya's push to change public perception of neurological disorders
>Ebola outbreak nears 3,000 cases as South Sudan spread raises Kenya border concerns
By Eunice Omollo 2026-07-27 06:00:00
Ebola outbreak nears 3,000 cases as South Sudan spread raises Kenya border concerns
>Ebola at State House? 14 staff quarantined as Ruto's Congo trip shelved
By Eunice Omollo and David Odongo and Eunice Omollo And David Odongo 2026-07-25 13:45:00
Ebola at State House? 14 staff quarantined as Ruto's Congo trip shelved
>Ministry to tighten food safety after study detects pesticide residues in vegetables
By Eunice Omollo 2026-07-25 11:44:19
Ministry to tighten food safety after study detects pesticide residues in vegetables
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

DIGGER JOBS

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved