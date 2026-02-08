×
From wagging tails to healthy tales: How pets improve mind and body

Health & Science
 By Ryan Kerubo | 2h ago | 3 min read
 Kang Sung-il, a pet funeral manager, and his wife Ham Jin-Seon play with their dog at his home in South Korea.[Reuters]

In many Kenyan homes, animals have long served practical roles. Cats keep rodents away, dogs alert families to danger, while birds and rabbits are often kept quietly in backyards.

Increasingly, however, have become companions, confidants and, in subtle ways, healers. The human–animal bond is evolving, with growing evidence showing that living with animals can support both mental and physical health.

Globally, pet ownership has risen steadily over the past decade, particularly following the Covid-19 pandemic. Research by World Animal Protection shows that many people turned to animals for comfort during periods of isolation and uncertainty, seeking emotional support and routine when human contact was limited.

In Kenya, veterinary clinics and animal welfare groups such as the Kenya Society for the Protection and Care of Animals report increased adoption of dogs and cats, especially in urban areas. Young professionals, families, and older adults are choosing pets for companionship, emotional support and a sense of structure in daily life.

Urban and rural relationships with animals often differ. In cities, pets are more likely to live indoors, sleep in designated spaces and receive routine grooming and veterinary care. In rural settings, animals may remain largely functional, guarding homes or managing pests, yet emotional attachment still exists. Residential regulations in estates and apartments may limit the number or size of pets, require vaccination records and restrict noise levels.

Caring for a pet requires commitment. Feeding, grooming, vaccination and rest all demand time and financial planning. Despite these costs, many pet owners say the emotional benefits outweigh the financial investment. 

Animals can also detect changes in human health. Documented cases show cats and dogs responding to subtle changes in scent or behaviour linked to conditions such as diabetes and seizures, sometimes alerting owners before symptoms worsen. These abilities continue to draw interest from medical and behavioural researchers.

While pets bring immense benefits, risks exist. Allergies,  zoonotic diseases and injuries can occur if animals are not properly vaccinated, groomed, or trained. Poor housing and neglect can also pose health risks to both humans and animals, highlighting the importance of responsible care.

Beyond companionship, research within the Human Animal Interaction field shows that animals can actively support health and well-being in several ways:

Animal-assisted therapy

This is a structured intervention that integrates animals into therapeutic programmes. Studies by the American Psychological Association show that interacting with animals can reduce stress, improve communication and foster emotional safety, especially for children with autism spectrum disorder and individuals experiencing anxiety or trauma.

Psychological support

Animals offer non-judgmental companionship. Pets help individuals feel accepted and safe, particularly those who struggle with social interaction or anxiety.

Behavioural engagement

Daily tasks like feeding, grooming, or walking a pet encourage focus, patience and responsibility. The Human Animal Interaction field notes that animals provide a unique form of social support that buffers both psychological and physiological stress.

Promotes relaxation

Touching or observing an animal can lower heart rate and calm breathing. This grounding effect helps reduce symptoms associated with anxiety, such as muscle tension and restlessness.

Encourages mindfulness

Animals live in the present moment. Spending time with them helps reduce overthinking and intrusive thoughts by drawing attention to the now.

Consistency and predictability

Pets operate on routines. This predictability provides stability, which is particularly comforting for individuals experiencing anxiety or emotional distress.

Brain development and social cognition

Positive interactions with animals support empathy, communication and social understanding, especially in children.

Emotional resilience

Bonding with pets strengthens coping skills such as patience, emotional regulation and stress management.

.

.

