Government sets up Ebola isolation centre at Taveta border

Doctors Without Border (MSF) personnel at the Elikya clinic Ebola treatment center prepare to enter the hospital rooms for Ebola patients in Bunia, in the eastern DRC, on June 5, 2026. [AFP]

Internal Security Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo has said that the government has established an Ebola isolation centre at the Taveta-Holili border point of entry.

Dr Omollo said the isolation centre at the border town of Taveta was important because it connects Kenya to Tanzania and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

The PS emphasized the need to enhance swift health response to check the rapid spread of the deadly viral disease in the DRC.

"The Taveta border is a major entry point between the East African states, and that is why the government has established the isolation centre in the region,” he said.

Omollo was speaking after inspecting the Taveta-Holili border point during a development tour of the county.

The PS was accompanied by the County Commissioner Linda Okolla; Taveta MP John Bwire and his Mogotio counterpart Reubin Kiborek; and County Assembly Speaker Wisdom Mwamburi in the House.

Others were Taita Taveta Assembly Deputy Speaker Chrispus Tondoo, Majority Leader Halifa Taraya and Deputy Majority Leader Dorcus Mlughu.

The PS announced that Ebola quarantine facilities have been established in other parts of the country.

"The Ebola virus has become a health crisis, and we are doing everything possible to protect Kenyans from contracting the dangerous disease,” he said.

“We have trained and prepared health personnel to effectively handle any cases, and that is why we have established an Ebola isolation room at the border in case we report any cases,” Omollo added.

At the same time the PS said the government has intensified screening and surveillance along the borders.

"The most important thing is that we are carrying out sensitisation programmes in the country to prevent them from the contagious disease,” he said.

Omollo further said they have also enhanced awareness campaigns at the border points.

"The disease remains a public health concern in the country, and we have mobilised enough resources for campaigns to prevent outbreak of the disease in the country whose border points are the main gateway to the East African member states. We have also enhanced surveillance as crucial steps to managing the rapid spread of the disease,” added Dr Omollo.