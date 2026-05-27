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Kenya preparedness amid global Ebola threat

Health & Science
 By Mike Kihaki | 8h ago | 2 min read
 Medical officers in a facility of one of affected countires. [Courtesy] 

The Kenyan government has moved to reassure the public and international partners  over the country’s preparedness to handle Ebola and other emerging public health threats.

This comes amid ongoing discussions with the United States and global health agencies on strengthening disease surveillance and response systems.

In a press release, Health CS Aden Duale, the government said Kenya remains a trusted regional and global partner in health security, citing years of investment in disease surveillance, emergency preparedness and health workforce development.

“The Government of Kenya notes ongoing discussions with US government and other global partners regarding international collaboration on strengthening preparedness and response mechanisms for Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) and other emerging public health threats,” Duale said.

The ministry emphasized that Kenya welcomes partnerships aimed at strengthening global health security and reaffirmed its commitment to “protecting lives through coordinated, science-based action.”

The statement comes amid heightened regional concern following renewed Ebola outbreaks in parts of Africa and growing global attention on cross-border disease control systems. Kenya’s strategic location as a transport and trade hub in East Africa has often placed it at the center of regional disease surveillance efforts.

Kenya played a significant role during the 2014–2016 West Africa Ebola outbreak, where local health professionals were involved in regional response mechanisms despite the country not recording a major outbreak. Since then, the government has continued investing in laboratory systems, public health coordination and rapid response capacity.

According to the ministry, Kenya has already activated its National Incident Management System and intensified surveillance measures at all points of entry including airports and border crossings.

“The country continues to maintain and strengthen preparedness measures in response to the ongoing EVD outbreak in the region,” he said.

The statement further disclosed that more than 55,000 travellers have so far been screened for Ebola through various ports of entry. Authorities said ten suspected cases had been tested, with all turning negative.

The ministry also sought to calm fears over international health cooperation arrangements, insisting that any engagement with foreign governments or institutions would strictly adhere to Kenya’s laws and public health regulations.

“Any arrangements regarding international health cooperation will be guided by Kenya’s national laws, public health regulations, biosafety and biosecurity standards,” Duale noted.

Health experts have previously warned that increased global travel and porous regional borders continue to heighten the risk of disease spread across East Africa, making preparedness and rapid detection systems critical.

The government reiterated that the protection of Kenyan citizens, frontline health workers and communities remains its top priority.

“Kenya values its longstanding partnership with the United States and other global partners in strengthening health systems and health security capacities,” he added.

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