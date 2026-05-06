MPs call for overhaul of cancer treatment access and funding

Chuka Igambang’ombe MP Patrick Ntwiga. [Courtesy, Meta/Patrick Ntwiga]

Members of the National Assembly have adopted a far-reaching report calling for urgent reforms to Kenya’s healthcare system to improve access to treatment for cancer patients, in a debate that laid bare the financial and emotional toll of the disease on families across the country.

The motion moved by Chuka/Igambang’ombe MP Patrick Ntwiga on behalf of the Departmental Committee on Health seeks to address systemic challenges in cancer care financing and service delivery under the Social Health Authority (SHA).