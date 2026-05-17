Kenya on high alert over Ebola outbreak in DRC

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Medical officers maps up Ebola cases in Central Africa. [Courtesy]

Kenya’s health authorities have placed county governments on heightened alert following a regional Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

The Ministry of Health has directed counties for urgent preparedness and response measures to prevent possible cross-border transmission.

In an advisory dated May 16, 2026, the Ministry of Health, State Department for Public Health and Professional Standards, Principal Secretary Mary Muthoni Muriuki warned that the outbreak reported in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo poses a significant regional public health risk due to high population movement across East Africa.

“Owing to the significant movement of persons and goods within the East and Central African region, all County Governments are hereby directed to immediately activate and enhance preparedness and response measures,” she said.

The alert follows confirmation from the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention of an active Ebola outbreak in Ituri Province, where 246 suspected cases and 65 deaths have been reported in Mongwalu and Rwampara health zones. Laboratory tests confirmed Ebola infection in 13 out of 20 samples, with additional suspected cases under investigation.

The Ministry also raised concern over a confirmed imported case in neighbouring Uganda, where a 59-year-old Congolese national tested positive for Ebola Bundibugyo Virus Disease after travelling for medical care.

Ugandan authorities confirmed the patient later died while undergoing treatment, prompting activation of emergency response systems, contact tracing, and intensified surveillance at all entry points.

Despite the regional developments, the Ministry of Health assured Kenyans that no confirmed or suspected Ebola cases have been reported within the country.

“The Ministry of Health wishes to assure all Kenyans that, as of today, no confirmed or suspected case of Ebola Virus Disease has been detected within the Republic of Kenya,” the advisory stated.

The PS cautioned that Kenya remains at risk due to cross-border movement of people and goods within the region, calling for immediate activation of preparedness measures at county level.

“All County Governments and County Departments of Health are advised to undertake immediate enhanced surveillance, activation of rapid response teams, and strengthening of infection prevention and control measures,” she directed.

The Ministry outlined a series of urgent interventions, including intensified screening at airports, land border points, seaports and airstrips, alongside strengthened community surveillance systems to detect and report suspected cases early.

Health facilities have also been instructed to heighten alertness, particularly in counties with high volumes of international travel and cross-border trade. Counties have been directed to ensure isolation units are ready and that healthcare workers are trained to identify and manage suspected cases.

The advisory further emphasized the importance of laboratory preparedness, instructing counties to strengthen specimen handling, referral systems, and safe diagnostic procedures to prevent contamination and delays in testing.

In addition, the Ministry called for reinforcement of Infection Prevention and Control (IPC) measures across all health facilities, including adequate supply and proper use of personal protective equipment (PPE), as well as strict triage and isolation protocols.

Risk communication has also been identified as a critical pillar of the response strategy. Counties have been urged to intensify public awareness campaigns on Ebola symptoms, transmission and prevention while working closely with community and religious leaders to counter misinformation and panic.

“Engage community leaders, religious leaders and local administrators in dissemination of accurate public health information and counter misinformation and rumours through coordinated communication efforts,” the advisory reads.

Ebola Virus Disease is a highly infectious and often fatal illness transmitted through direct contact with bodily fluids of infected persons, contaminated materials, or infected wildlife such as bats and primates. Symptoms include sudden fever, severe weakness, vomiting, diarrhoea, muscle pain and in some cases unexplained bleeding.