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Why your skin is paying the price for Kenya's specialist crisis

Health & Science
 By David Njaaga | 1w ago | 2 min read
 

Consultant Dermatologist and Kenya Association of Dermatologists Committee member, Dr. Roop Saini speaks on the various skincare challenges facing consumers in Kenya. [Courtesy]

Just over 30 dermatologists serve Kenya's 54 million people, forcing millions to manage skin conditions through general practitioners or self-medication, the Kenya Association of Dermatologists (KAD) has warned.

The ratio places Kenya among the most underserved countries in sub-Saharan Africa, where there is one dermatologist for every 500,000 to one million people, far below the World Health Organization's (WHO) recommended four per 100,000.

Specialists are concentrated in Nairobi and a few major towns, cutting off rural communities from expert care at a time when demand for dermatology services is rising, driven by urban lifestyles, pollution and sun exposure.

A peer-reviewed study published in the International Journal of Women's Dermatology in March 2025 found the gap extends deep into non-specialist practice.

A survey of providers at Aga Khan University Hospital Nairobi and Africa Inland Church Kijabe Mission Hospital found that 97.4 per cent regularly encountered patients with skin disorders, yet only 5.3 per cent felt comfortable independently managing most cases.

Kenya's broader health workforce compounds the problem, with about 30 doctors, nurses and clinical officers per 10,000 people, well below the WHO benchmark of 45.

With specialists out of reach, many Kenyans turn to social media for guidance, often worsening their conditions.

"Many patients today are using multiple active ingredients at the same time, harsh exfoliants and inappropriate viral trends. Most skincare problems today are caused by doing too much and too often. Skincare should be simple," said Roop Saini, a KAD committee member.

Saini warned that overuse of products erodes the skin barrier, leaving it sensitive, inflamed and vulnerable to long-term damage.

"Skin is the largest organ in the body and serves as a critical protective interface between us and the external environment. Good skincare should be viewed as preventative medicine, not cosmetic luxury," noted Saini.

Basic practices such as gentle cleansing, moisturisation and daily sunscreen can reduce skin problems, yet misconceptions persist.

A common belief that tight skin after washing signals cleanliness may instead indicate irritation.

KAD says the long-term solution requires training more specialists, equipping primary healthcare workers with basic dermatology skills and investing in public education on evidence-based routines.

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