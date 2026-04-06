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Experts raise alarm over rising NCD cases linked to poor diet

Health & Science
 By Mercy Kahenda | 4h ago | 2 min read
 

Kenya tackles rising non-communicable diseases as experts push for stronger food policies. [iStockphoto]

Kenya is grappling with a growing crisis of non-communicable diseases (NCDs), which health experts have linked to poor dietary habits and changing food environments.

In response, several health lobby groups have formed the Food Policy Coalition Kenya to address the crisis through stronger food environment policies and evidence-based reforms.

The coalition aims to curb the rising burden of NCDs, largely attributed to increased consumption of ultra-processed foods high in sugar, salt and unhealthy fats. “The aim of the Food Policy Coalition Kenya is to provide a coordinated platform for evidence-based advocacy, policy engagement and public accountability on food environment reforms,” read a joint statement issued by the organisations.

Members of the coalition include the Legal and Ethical Issues Network on HIV and AIDS (KELIN), the International Institute for Legislative Affairs (IILA), the African Population and Health Research Centre (APHRC), the National Council of Churches of Kenya (NCCK), and NCD Alliance Kenya.

According to Ministry of Health data, NCDs, including cancer, diabetes, hypertension and heart disease, account for 43 per cent of deaths in Kenya and more than half of all hospital admissions, a trend the lobby groups described as alarming.

They noted that increased consumption of ultra-processed foods is a major driver of the crisis, as such products typically contain excessive sugar, salt and fats that negatively influence dietary patterns and long-term health outcomes.

The groups acknowledged the adoption of the Kenya Nutrient Profile Model in 2025 as a significant milestone. The framework classifies foods with excessive levels of harmful nutrients and is viewed as an important step towards promoting healthier diets.

However, stakeholders say more action is needed to protect the public from unhealthy food environments. Proposed measures include restricting marketing of unhealthy foods and beverages, particularly to children, introducing front-of-pack nutrition warning labels, applying fiscal policies to influence consumption, and strengthening public food procurement systems.

Experts have raised concerns over aggressive marketing that promotes unhealthy foods through attractive packaging and widespread advertising, especially in urban areas.

Front-of-pack nutrition labelling has been identified as a key strategy in promoting healthier eating habits. These labels warn consumers when products contain high levels of sugar, salt, fat, or other harmful ingredients, using clear symbols, text or colour codes to guide purchasing decisions.

IILA Chief Executive Celine Awuor emphasised the importance of clear food labelling in shaping consumer behaviour. “Food labelling empowers consumers to make informed dietary choices and supports healthier eating habits. Clear warnings on products high in sugar, salt or unhealthy fats help people make better nutritional decisions,” she said.

The coalition reiterated its commitment to advocating for healthier food environments and ensuring effective implementation of reforms. It has called on the Ministry of Health and Parliament to fast-track the development, review, and adoption of key food policy measures, stressing that urgent action is needed to protect vulnerable populations. 

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