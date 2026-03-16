Beyond grades: Why schools are frontline mental health providers

Experts argue that the classroom has become one of the most critical environments for identifying and responding to psychological distress among young people. [Courtesy].

Learning institutions have quietly become the country’s largest providers of mental health support, reaching more than 60 per cent of Kenyans, particularly children and adolescents.

Yet while access is widespread, the quality and capacity of mental health services within them remain uneven. Private institutions are more likely to offer structured psychosocial support programmes, while many public schools struggle with limited resources and overstretched counselling departments.

As awareness of mental health grows, stakeholders are increasingly urging schools to move beyond their traditional academic focus and address students’ emotional well-being.

Educators, parents and policy experts argue that the classroom has become one of the most critical environments for identifying and responding to psychological distress among young people.

Speaking during the launch of registration for Champions of Faith 2026, Yasin Mohamed, founder of the IME Awards, said youth development must evolve to reflect contemporary realities facing young people.

“We have officially kick-started the registration process,” Mohamed said. “Champions of Faith is a call to action for institutions to rethink youth development. Academic excellence alone is no longer enough. We must strengthen the social fabric surrounding young people.”

The initiative aims to integrate sports, mentorship, faith guidance and professional mental health support into school environments. By partnering with practitioners and community organisations, the programme seeks to bring expertise closer to families and educational institutions while creating safe spaces where young people can openly discuss emotional challenges.

Evidence increasingly suggests that such interventions are urgently needed. A 2025 report published in the National Library of Medicine indicates that one in four Kenyans seeking outpatient services presents symptoms associated with a mental health condition. University students appear particularly vulnerable, with nearly 40 per cent reporting experiences of depression or anxiety.

Most schools maintain guidance and counselling departments, but these units are frequently under-resourced and overstretched. According to Cognitive Behavioural Therapy–Kenya (CBT-Kenya), primary school teachers regularly encounter students dealing with learning difficulties, anxiety, behavioural problems, substance use and other emotional challenges. However, many educators feel ill-equipped to respond effectively.

Ill-equipped

Teachers are often aware that mental health challenges exist in their classrooms, but awareness alone is insufficient. Without adequate training and structured support systems, educators may struggle to identify warning signs or guide students towards professional help. As a result, problems can remain unaddressed until they escalate into more serious psychological difficulties.

Zainab Ismael, director of Nawiri Junior Academy, says teachers frequently observe behavioural changes among pupils. These include mood swings, anger, aggression, withdrawal and difficulties concentrating in class.

“Teachers are usually the first to notice when something is wrong,” she said in an interview with The Standard. “We try to help as much as possible, but when professional support is required it can be difficult to convince parents to seek further assistance.”

According to Zainab, many parents remain reluctant to acknowledge mental health concerns. “In many cases, they prefer to shift the blame rather than confront the possibility that a child may be struggling emotionally.”

She believes parental awareness is essential, noting that children are deeply affected by experiences at home as well as external influences such as social media and peer pressure. “If a child does not have a place where they can express their inner struggles without judgement, we risk raising adults who cannot handle pressure or responsibility,” she said.

Ashur Abdumalik, a teacher at Steadfast Academy, says schools occupy a unique position because they interact with students daily and can recognise behavioural changes early.

“Schools can provide structure and safe environments that promote emotional stability,” Abdumalik said. “But most institutions are not equipped to offer comprehensive mental health services.” As a result, schools are often effective at early identification and prevention but less prepared for clinical intervention or long-term support. Abdumalik believes the real opportunity lies in strengthening schools as supportive ecosystems rather than expecting them to function as treatment centres.

“Teachers do not need to become therapists,” he explained. “However, they do need mental health literacy. That includes recognising early warning signs of distress, understanding trauma-informed classroom practices and knowing when and how to refer a student for professional support.”

Parents also play a vital role in shaping how children perceive mental health. Salama Kwamboka, a Nairobi-based parent, says stigma remains a major barrier in Kenya.

Support and training

“Many people still believe that children are too young to experience mental illness,” she said. “The conversation tends to emerge only during adolescence, and even then it is often dismissed or misunderstood.”

Kwamboka believes discussions about emotional well-being should begin within the family. As a practitioner herself, she says she regularly talks to her children about mental health and the ways in which conditions such as stress and depression can manifest quietly.

“We talk about self-awareness and recognising when something feels wrong. That way they know they can communicate openly, whether with me, with a sibling or with someone they trust,” she says

She believes teachers should receive continuous support and training so they can respond effectively when they notice signs of distress.

Abdumalik adds that educators must also understand their own emotional responses and coping mechanisms. A teacher who is self-aware and emotionally regulated is better prepared to respond calmly and compassionately to students’ needs. Training programmes, he says, should be practical, scenario-based and continuous rather than limited to a single workshop.

Mental health stigma, Abdumalik argues, often stems from misunderstanding and cultural perceptions. In some communities emotional struggles are associated with weakness, lack of discipline or even insufficient faith. Families may fear social labels, while schools worry about reputational damage if psychological problems become public.

Consequently, challenges are sometimes ignored until they escalate. Academic achievement frequently receives priority over emotional well-being, yet psychological instability can directly affect learning outcomes. “A child who feels secure and supported is far more capable of learning, growing and thriving,” Abdumalik said.

Public institutions are increasingly recognising the urgency of the issue. Ann Mathu, vice-chair of the National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (Nacada), notes that the President has already declared substance abuse a national crisis.

“Schools are no longer simply centres of academic instruction,” Mathu said. “They are frontline environments in the fight against addiction, psychological distress and social vulnerability.”

Globally, trends suggest that younger generations are facing increasing mental health challenges. A recent study by Sapien Labs indicates a significant decline in the mental well-being of young adults worldwide. Interestingly, the report also highlights strong regional differences.

Young adults in sub-Saharan Africa consistently outperform their counterparts in higher-income regions, including North America and Europe. Ghana ranks first globally in overall mental well-being, followed by Nigeria, Kenya, Zimbabwe and Tanzania.

Nevertheless, the broader trend remains troubling. In the early 2000s young adults were considered the age group with the highest levels of well-being. Today they are four times more likely than those over 55 to experience mental health challenges severe enough to disrupt daily functioning.

The Global Mind Health report attribute this shift to multiple factors, including early exposure to smartphones, increased consumption of ultra-processed foods, weakening family bonds and declining spirituality.

Experts argue that institutional leadership must shift from reactive disciplinary models to preventive systems that prioritise resilience, belonging and early intervention. Recommended measures include in-service mental health training for teachers, integrating mental health education into teacher-training curricula, employing school psychologists and implementing stigma-reduction and suicide-prevention programmes.