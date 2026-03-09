×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Kenya's Bold Newspaper
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
×
The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: [email protected]
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE
Premium

Fighting climate change: Kajiado residents convert seasonal river into a resilience lifeline

Health & Science
 By Gardy Chacha | 2d ago | 7 min read
 

Kenyatta Oloitiptip stands atop one of the dykes as he explains stormwater movement from the hills of Ol-Donyo-Orok down the Olgulului plains and into Tanzania. [Gardy Chacha, Standard]

The first day of October 2022 in Ng’atatoek, Kajiado County, was dry and hot. You could turn a whole three-sixty-degrees and barely catch a glimpse of green: it was all hues of brown.

It was the height of the 2022 drought. By then, according to Gideon Parsanga, the sub-chief of the location, herders within his area of jurisdiction had lost over 7,000 animals to the drought between June and October.

Related Topics


.

Popular this week

Previous article
Citing 'strategic mistake' EU pivots back to nuclear energy
Citing 'strategic mistake' EU pivots back to nuclear energy
Next article
Women experts lead push for nuclear security
Women experts lead push for nuclear security
.

Similar Articles

Teachers cry foul as SHA glitches leave many with huge bills to pay
By Lewis Nyaundi 2026-03-10 06:10:00
Teachers cry foul as SHA glitches leave many with huge bills to pay
Joyce Akelo: Breast cancer survivor championing early screening
By Juliet Omelo 2026-03-09 15:56:06
Joyce Akelo: Breast cancer survivor championing early screening
Telemedicine saving lives in Baringo County one child at a time
By Yvonne Chepkwony 2026-03-09 07:00:00
Telemedicine saving lives in Baringo County one child at a time
.

Latest Articles

Why trust is key to success of new HIV prevention drug
Why trust is key to success of new HIV prevention drug
Health Opinion
By Angella Langat
2026-03-11 00:00:00
Citing 'strategic mistake' EU pivots back to nuclear energy
Health & Science
By AFP
2026-03-10 17:31:56
Women experts lead push for nuclear security
Health & Science
By Mark Oloo
2026-03-10 11:28:15
Premium
Teachers cry foul as SHA glitches leave many with huge bills to pay
Health & Science
By Lewis Nyaundi
2026-03-10 06:10:00
.

Recommended Articles

>Mental health, alcohol and substance abuse tax relief: How it works
By James Wanzala 2026-03-09 06:00:00
Mental health, alcohol and substance abuse tax relief: How it works
>Fighting climate change: Kajiado residents convert seasonal river into a resilience lifeline
By Gardy Chacha 2026-03-09 06:00:00
Fighting climate change: Kajiado residents convert seasonal river into a resilience lifeline
>Why treatment for patients seeking care overseas is on hold
By Mercy Kahenda 2026-03-09 06:00:00
Why treatment for patients seeking care overseas is on hold
>A new dawn: One pill conquers sleeping sickness
By Chebet Birir 2026-03-09 00:00:00
A new dawn: One pill conquers sleeping sickness
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

DIGGER JOBS

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved