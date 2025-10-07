×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Informed Minds Prefer The Standard
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
×
The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: [email protected]
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE

Over 100 people die by suicide in three months in Nyeri County

Health & Science
 By Purity Mwangi | 1h ago | 2 min read
 Gender and Affirmative Action PS Ann Wangombe says that in just a week, Nyeri has recorded six cases of suicide. [File, Standard]

Authorities have raised concerns over the rising cases of suicide in Nyeri following the deaths of 101 people in the last three months.

State Department for Gender and Affirmative Action PS Ann Wangombe, said the trend was alarming.

Wangombe noted that the victims include 77 men and 24 women.

“In just a week, we have lost six people to suicide. This is quite alarming," she said.

The PS urged residents to speak out whenever they face challenges to avert suicide.

She announced plans to roll out programmes led by political leaders in each sub-county to have conversations with men on their problems and know the way forward.

At the same time, Wang’ombe raised the alarm over rising cases of gender based violence.

Addressing a press briefing at Nyota project nationwide grassroots leadership sensitisation forum at Nyeri National Polytechnic grounds, the PS warned the perpetrators of rape and defilement that their days are numbered.

Statistics from the World Health Organisation (WHO) show that youth aged between 15-29 are most at risk of dying by suicide.

Globally, suicide is the third leading cause of death for young people within the age set.

Approximately, 720, 000 people by suicide every year.

Dr Linet Ongeri, head of mental health division at Kenya Medical Research Institute (KEMRI) emphasised that 73 per cent of the total deaths globally are reported in Middle and Low Income countries.

“Every suicide case reported, there are more people attempting suicide,” said Dr Wanjiku.

She stated that Suicide Prevention Strategy 2021-26 is set to achieve a 10 per cent reduction in mortality, improve access to quality care and establish a national registry on suicide cases. 

Related Topics


.

Popular this week

Previous article
Over 100 people die by suicide in three months in Nyeri County
Over 100 people die by suicide in three months in Nyeri County
Next article
CoG defends Wamatangi amid growing Kiambu health crisis concern
CoG defends Wamatangi amid growing Kiambu health crisis concern
.

Similar Articles

Kenya hosts breast cancer training as awareness month starts
By Mark Oloo 2025-10-06 20:50:00
Kenya hosts breast cancer training as awareness month starts
Hospitals lobby warns teachers against transition to SHA
By Juliet Omelo 2025-10-06 10:41:13
Hospitals lobby warns teachers against transition to SHA
Understanding possibility of remission in diabetes
By Ryan Kerubo 2025-10-06 07:00:00
Understanding possibility of remission in diabetes
.

Latest Articles

Over 100 people die by suicide in three months in Nyeri County
Over 100 people die by suicide in three months in Nyeri County
Health & Science
By Purity Mwangi
2025-10-07 12:38:16
Premium
CoG defends Wamatangi amid growing Kiambu health crisis concern
Health & Science
By Juliet Omelo
2025-10-07 06:00:00
Kenya hosts breast cancer training as awareness month starts
Health & Science
By Mark Oloo
2025-10-06 20:50:00
Why KMPDC, patients must take medical misconduct seriously
Health Opinion
By Dr Catherine Syengo Mutisya
2025-10-06 15:56:27
.

Recommended Articles

>Turkana on high alert as cases of Kala-azar infections, deaths surge
By Lucas Ngasike 2025-10-06 06:30:00
Turkana on high alert as cases of Kala-azar infections, deaths surge
>Why Kenya's babies are missing mother's milk
By Rodgers Otiso 2025-10-06 06:00:00
Why Kenya's babies are missing mother's milk
>How I beat diabetes without drugs
By Ryan Kerubo 2025-10-06 06:00:00
How I beat diabetes without drugs
>Trump's Tylenol-autism link lacks medical backing, say health experts
By Maryann Muganda 2025-10-06 06:00:00
Trump's Tylenol-autism link lacks medical backing, say health experts
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

DIGGER JOBS

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved