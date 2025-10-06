Breaking point: Struggles driving youth to suicide

Young people between aged between 15 and 29 years are vulnerable to dying by suicide.

Among the common drivers of suicide among the young people include romantic relationships, difficulty in transitioning to adulthood, fragile search for identity, depression, anxiety and crushing financial hardship.

For many, the weight is made heavier by unemployment, social pressure, the burden of providing for family members or caring for terminally ill kin.

However, stigma, silence from families and religious institutions, and low awareness lock many in isolation, leaving them vulnerable.

These revelations came up during a forum on suicide hosted by Aga Khan University’s Brain and Mind Institute (BMI), in collaboration with the Science for Africa Foundation (SFA).

“Suicide is not just a health problem; it is a societal issue. When young people are silenced by stigma or denied access to affordable care, we all fail,” said Zul Merali, Founding Director of BMI.

“We are suffering as much if not more and losing lives to that, and we need to take action,” Prof Zul added.

Age set

Statistics from World Health Organisation shows that young people aged between 15 and 29 years are most at risk of dying by suicide.

Globally, approximately 720, 000 people die by suicide every year, making it the third leading cause of death for young people within the age set.

“The major challenge is that we are chasing time. You feel that you are not accomplished in life because you have gone to school, got a degree but you don’t have a job,” said Brenda Alwanyi, a youth leader

“Every suicide case reported, there are more people attempting suicide,” said Dr Catherine Wanjiku, Director, Mental Health Division at the Ministry of Health.

Dr Linet Ongeri, Head of Mental Health Division at Kenya Medical Research Institute stated that Suicide Prevention Strategy 2021-26 is set to achieve a 10 per cent reduction in mortality, improve access to quality care and establish a national registry on suicide cases.

The speakers emphasised on the need for stronger cross-sector collaboration, bringing together health systems, education, community structures, and faith organisations to deliver integrated responses that can effectively prevent suicide and improve mental health outcomes.

“Suicide prevention is a profound moral and social responsibility and not a marginal issue to be left to health systems alone. It touches every part of society including families, schools, workplaces, faith communities, governments,” said Dr Judy Omumbo, Head of Programmes at the Science for Africa Foundation.

“It touches every part of society including families, schools, workplaces, faith communities, governments, and local communities across Africa. Preventing suicide must therefore be everyone’s business,” Dr Omumbo added.

While the high court declared Section 266 of the Penal Code that criminalises suicide unconstitutional, the participants called on the National Assembly to repeal the provision to ensure people access quality medical care and suppress stigma.

“The decriminalization of suicide was a turning point. We are working to strengthen policies, expand community-based services, and ensure that timely support reaches every young person in need,” said Dr. Wanjiku.