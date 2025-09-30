×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Read Offline Anywhere
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
×
The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: [email protected]
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE

Mater hospital attains SafeCare quality certification

Health & Science
 By Noel Nabiswa | 2h ago | 2 min read
 The Mater Misericordiae Hospital. [File, Standard] 

In a move to provide safe and quality secured care to its patients,  Mater hospital has attained safe care level 5 quality certification.

This is the highest certification level after working towards it for the past five years.

The role of SafeCare is to support healthcare facilities through a stepwise quality improvement program.

It enables healthcare facilities to measure and improve the quality, safety and efficiency of their services.

The SafeCare standards are accredited by the international society for quality in health care External Evaluation Association, a global leader in quality improvement.

It covers a full range of clinical and management functions as well as infrastructural and ancillary services, enabling a holistic view of all components required for safe and efficient healthcare provision.

Speaking after the certificate handing over ceremony, Director Medical Services and strategy at mater hospital, Kevin Rombosia, said that their core value as a healthcare facility is committment in providing quality healthcare services.

“We are glad and proud to inform the public Mater Misericordiae hospital has achieved SafeCare Level 5 the highest certification level. This assures our clients commitment to provide the best possible quality of care guaranteeing the best possible outcomes at an affordable cost,” said Rombosia.

Dr. Rombosia added that the milestone achieved assures that the hospital remains in the right trajectory in addressing current and future demands of the healthcare eco-system in Kenya, such as rapidly advancing medical technology and a growing need for sub-specialty services.

“The Trustees, Governing Council and management of Mater Misericordiae Hospital have invested a great deal of resources and time to this vitally important journey in order to ensure that our hospital, now in its 63rd year of unwaveringly and committedly serving its clients, remains up to date in its Quality of care provision model,” Rombosia added.

Level Five hospitals provide comprehensive and specialized healthcare, including advanced diagnostics, specialized surgery, intensive care units (ICUs), maternity and pediatric services, along with training and research capabilities.

These county referral facilities offer a broad range of specialised clinics (like ENT, orthopedic, and renal), pharmaceutical services, and physiotherapy, serving as a central hub for complex medical needs within their region. 

Mater Hospital now joins the likes of Mbagathi hospital and Mama Lucy in Nairobi county to continue development and strengthening of level 5 hospitals in fostering healthcare equity promoting community well-being and meeting the evolving healthcare needs of diverse populations.

Related Topics


.

Popular this week

Previous article
Mater hospital attains SafeCare quality certification
Mater hospital attains SafeCare quality certification
Next article
Africa, EU unite to achieve green transition goal
Africa, EU unite to achieve green transition goal
.

Similar Articles

Why regular screening matters for Kenya's older adults
By Ryan Kerubo 2025-09-30 11:02:41
Why regular screening matters for Kenya's older adults
Why deadly rabies is harboured in man's trusted friend
By Maryann Muganda 2025-09-30 09:05:00
Why deadly rabies is harboured in man's trusted friend
How tech is facilitating violence against women
By Maryann Muganda 2025-09-30 00:00:00
How tech is facilitating violence against women
.

Latest Articles

Africa, EU unite to achieve green transition goal
Africa, EU unite to achieve green transition goal
Health & Science
By Nanjinia Wamuswa
2025-09-30 16:09:30
Why regular screening matters for Kenya's older adults
Health & Science
By Ryan Kerubo
2025-09-30 11:02:41
Premium
Why deadly rabies is harboured in man's trusted friend
Health & Science
By Maryann Muganda
2025-09-30 09:05:00
Premium
How tech is facilitating violence against women
Health & Science
By Maryann Muganda
2025-09-30 00:00:00
.

Recommended Articles

>How 'Roaming Blood' initiative seeks to rescue rural mothers
By Mercy Kahenda 2025-09-29 12:12:39
How 'Roaming Blood' initiative seeks to rescue rural mothers
>Doctors told me I would lose my life to rheumatic heart disease in 15 days
By Ryan Kerubo 2025-09-29 11:59:29
Doctors told me I would lose my life to rheumatic heart disease in 15 days
>Silent threat: A sore throat could lead to rheumatic heart disease
By Ryan Kerubo 2025-09-29 11:36:20
Silent threat: A sore throat could lead to rheumatic heart disease
>Collect redeployment letters, KMPDU tells intern doctors after strike fallout
By David Njaaga 2025-09-29 11:28:51
Collect redeployment letters, KMPDU tells intern doctors after strike fallout
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

DIGGER JOBS

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved