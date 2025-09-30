Mater hospital attains SafeCare quality certification

The Mater Misericordiae Hospital. [File, Standard]

In a move to provide safe and quality secured care to its patients, Mater hospital has attained safe care level 5 quality certification.

This is the highest certification level after working towards it for the past five years.

The role of SafeCare is to support healthcare facilities through a stepwise quality improvement program.

It enables healthcare facilities to measure and improve the quality, safety and efficiency of their services.

The SafeCare standards are accredited by the international society for quality in health care External Evaluation Association, a global leader in quality improvement.

It covers a full range of clinical and management functions as well as infrastructural and ancillary services, enabling a holistic view of all components required for safe and efficient healthcare provision.

Speaking after the certificate handing over ceremony, Director Medical Services and strategy at mater hospital, Kevin Rombosia, said that their core value as a healthcare facility is committment in providing quality healthcare services.

“We are glad and proud to inform the public Mater Misericordiae hospital has achieved SafeCare Level 5 the highest certification level. This assures our clients commitment to provide the best possible quality of care guaranteeing the best possible outcomes at an affordable cost,” said Rombosia.

Dr. Rombosia added that the milestone achieved assures that the hospital remains in the right trajectory in addressing current and future demands of the healthcare eco-system in Kenya, such as rapidly advancing medical technology and a growing need for sub-specialty services.

“The Trustees, Governing Council and management of Mater Misericordiae Hospital have invested a great deal of resources and time to this vitally important journey in order to ensure that our hospital, now in its 63rd year of unwaveringly and committedly serving its clients, remains up to date in its Quality of care provision model,” Rombosia added.

Level Five hospitals provide comprehensive and specialized healthcare, including advanced diagnostics, specialized surgery, intensive care units (ICUs), maternity and pediatric services, along with training and research capabilities.

These county referral facilities offer a broad range of specialised clinics (like ENT, orthopedic, and renal), pharmaceutical services, and physiotherapy, serving as a central hub for complex medical needs within their region.

Mater Hospital now joins the likes of Mbagathi hospital and Mama Lucy in Nairobi county to continue development and strengthening of level 5 hospitals in fostering healthcare equity promoting community well-being and meeting the evolving healthcare needs of diverse populations.