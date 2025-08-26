×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Informed Minds Prefer The Standard
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
×
The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: [email protected]
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE

SHA suspends 45 health facilities in sweeping fraud crackdown

Health & Science
 By David Njaaga | 1w ago | 2 min read
 Social Health Authority Chief Executive Officer Mercy Mwangangi. [File, Standard]

The Social Health Authority (SHA) has suspended 45 health facilities across 18 counties from accessing benefits.

Chief Executive Officer Mercy Mwangangi announced the suspension in a notice dated Tuesday, August 26, saying the affected facilities will not receive any benefits from the authority during the suspension period.

“The facilities listed in the schedule shall not be entitled to any benefit from the Social Health Authority during the period of their suspension,” said Mwangangi.

The list includes prominent hospitals such as Nyanchwa Adventist Mission Hospital and Lenmek Hospital in Kisii, Northgate Hospital in Garissa, Palmcare Sinai Hospital in Uasin Gishu, and two Equity Afia branches in Homa Bay and Mandera.

Other facilities suspended are spread across Nairobi, Turkana, Busia, Bungoma, Narok, Migori, Nandi, Kirinyaga and Wajir counties. Mandera and Kisii have the highest number of facilities affected.

Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale, speaking at a press briefing at Afya House in Nairobi on Monday, said the suspensions followed a digital audit that flagged widespread fraud in the scheme.

“Malpractices uncovered include falsifying records, inflating and phantom billing, upcoding and converting outpatient visits into costly inpatient claims, actions that rob Kenyans of quality care,” noted Duale.

Duale warned that fraudulent providers, facilities and patients will face prosecution and recovery of funds.

He urged Kenyans to report suspected fraud through SHA’s toll-free line 147. He noted the Ministry of Health is working with leading medical insurers on a Joint Anti-Fraud Action to reinforce accountability and restore trust in the health sector.

The CS further cautioned hospitals and doctors against fraudulent claims, saying offenders will be forced to refund money and face the full force of the law.

“Hospitals like Nairobi Hospital, Aga Khan, Kenyatta National Hospital and Kenyatta University Hospital all hold individual contracts with SHA, not through associations. We are watching closely. Anyone involved in fraud will be held liable,” explained Duale.

The Cabinet secretary noted his office has already begun recovering misused funds and will work with law enforcement agencies to prosecute perpetrators.

“Your participation is vital in protecting our social health insurer and securing a healthier future for our nation,” added Duale.

He revealed the health ministry had earlier suspended 40 other facilities and confirmed that Sh 7.7 billion has been disbursed to Primary Health Care (PHC) as part of government reforms.

Related Topics


.

Popular this week

Previous article
'Blood Moon' to rise during total lunar eclipse Sunday night
'Blood Moon' to rise during total lunar eclipse Sunday night
Next article
From Kagwe to Duale, why SHA scam is deep-rooted rot
From Kagwe to Duale, why SHA scam is deep-rooted rot
.

Similar Articles

State will clear Sh5.3b defunct NHIF pending bills, Duale says
By Mary Imenza And Benard Lusigi 2025-09-04 00:00:00
State will clear Sh5.3b defunct NHIF pending bills, Duale says
Polio champion set to take over as Rotary International president
By Mercy Kahenda 2025-09-03 20:48:00
Polio champion set to take over as Rotary International president
How malnutrition and poor diets hurt Kenya's growth
By Sharon Wanga 2025-09-03 13:03:10
How malnutrition and poor diets hurt Kenya's growth
.

Latest Articles

Why Kenya must fix its healthcare financing now
Why Kenya must fix its healthcare financing now
Health Opinion
By Peter Abwao
2025-09-04 16:09:44
'Blood Moon' to rise during total lunar eclipse Sunday night
Health & Science
By AFP
2025-09-04 09:33:12
Premium
From Kagwe to Duale, why SHA scam is deep-rooted rot
Health & Science
By Mercy Kahenda
2025-09-04 08:20:00
State will clear Sh5.3b defunct NHIF pending bills, Duale says
Health & Science
By Mary Imenza And Benard Lusigi
2025-09-04 00:00:00
.

Recommended Articles

>Kenyan doctors perform rare heart procedure
By James Wanzala 2025-09-03 11:05:44
Kenyan doctors perform rare heart procedure
>Counties get Sh7.7b to absorb UHC staff
By James Wanzala 2025-09-03 06:00:00
Counties get Sh7.7b to absorb UHC staff
>Six-year wait ends as government clears doctors' training fees
By David Njaaga 2025-09-02 16:46:40
Six-year wait ends as government clears doctors' training fees
>Kenya faces shortage of physicians as NCD among kids in Nairobi rise, experts say
By Joackim Bwana 2025-09-02 16:01:05
Kenya faces shortage of physicians as NCD among kids in Nairobi rise, experts say
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

DIGGER JOBS

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved