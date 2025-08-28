KMPDC closes 158 health facilities in Nairobi over patient safety risks

KMPDC CEO Dr David Kariuki. [File, Standard]

The Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Council (KMPDC) has closed 158 health facilities and downgraded 25 after inspections found unlicensed operations, poor standards and threats to patient safety.

The inspections, conducted in collaboration with other health regulatory bodies and the county government, covered 288 facilities in Nairobi.

Facilities that were shut or downgraded were mostly unregistered, employed unlicensed practitioners, or operated below required standards.

Others lacked critical infrastructure such as pharmacies, maternity wings and laboratories, while some faced sanitation issues and inadequate waste disposal.

“Our primary duty is to protect patients. We will continue to enforce these regulations firmly and fairly so that every Kenyan receives the quality healthcare they deserve,” said KMPDC Dr David Kariuki.

The inspections follow the Inspections and Licensing Rules, 2022, under the Medical Practitioners and Dentists Act (CAP 253), which mandate regular inspections and annual licence renewals.

Non-compliant facilities face suspension or revocation of their licences.

KMPDC will publish the names of all closed facilities to guide the public.

The information has been shared with the National Government Administration Office, county governments, Social Health Authority, Digital Health Authority and other health regulators to ensure continued compliance.

The council said the enforcement aims to prevent unethical practices, enhance patient safety and ensure quality healthcare delivery nationwide.