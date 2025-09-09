×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Read Offline Anywhere
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
×
The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: [email protected]
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE

Murang'a turns to solar energy owing to skyrocketing to electric bills

Health & Science
 By Boniface Gikandi | 4h ago | 2 min read
 Solar power generation installation. [File, Standard]

Health facilities and boreholes in Murang'a County have been installed with solar energy to guarantee services to the locals. 

At least 83 health facilities are connected to green energy to preserve drugs that require cold storage. Most of these drugs expired due to disconnection of electricity or blackout.

The county said the power supply has reduced the cost of electricity from Sh80,000 per month to between Sh40,000 and Sh55,000.

Some of the facilities, such as Kiriani dispensary in Mathioya, are on solar 24 hours, thus having zero electricity bills.

The facilities worst hit by poor power supply were in Kahumbu ward, Kigumo, where some of the dispensaries suffered, forcing the county to store vaccines in Kandara constituency.

Governor Irungu Kang’ata last year initiated the solarisation programme designed to connect the 157 health facilities with solar energy, designed to reduce electricity bills.

In the first phase, Kang’ata said 70 health facilities were connected in a cost-reduction strategy. 

“To provide security for gadgets, we developed an online real-time monitoring of the solar load using an application that can easily be monitored using a mobile phone," Kahumbu MCA Chefman Njoroge said installation of green energy will help reduce bills and improve efficiency.

He regretted that services were paralysed at Gathimaini and Mugumoini dispensaries in Kahumbu after transformers were vandalised and electricity disconnected over the unpaid bills. 

In Kahumbu, Gakuyu and Saba Saba health centres are connected to solar energy, ending the challenges faced in the past years.

“The County Assembly supported solar energy, following the suffering the community had endured,” said Mr Njoroge.

Health Chief Officer Eliud Maina said the initiative is set to benefit multiple sectors, ensuring reliable energy for water supply, education, healthcare services, and government operations. 

“As the county continues to implement this project, addressing community concerns and ensuring the efficiency of the solar systems will be key to its success,” he said.

Peter Mwangi, a resident of Kahumbu, said after the health facilities were connected with green energy, treatment services have improved compared to the past.

“Even for those registered for the telemedicine service, the majority of the elderly met the doctors online in the dispensaries connected with solar energy,” said Mwangi.

[email protected]

Related Topics


.

Popular this week

Previous article
Global warming linked to consumption of sugary drinks, ice cream
Global warming linked to consumption of sugary drinks, ice cream
Next article
Murang'a turns to solar energy owing to skyrocketing to electric bills
Murang'a turns to solar energy owing to skyrocketing to electric bills
.

Similar Articles

When medicine fails: How antibiotic resistance nearly took Dr Kariuki's life
By Rosa Agutu 2025-09-09 11:04:05
When medicine fails: How antibiotic resistance nearly took Dr Kariuki's life
Health workers threaten strike in 21 days over UHC jobs
By Maryann Muganda 2025-09-09 09:55:06
Health workers threaten strike in 21 days over UHC jobs
State targets to enroll 30 million Kenyans for SHA by December
By Phares Mutembei 2025-09-08 20:31:56
State targets to enroll 30 million Kenyans for SHA by December
.

Latest Articles

Global warming linked to consumption of sugary drinks, ice cream
Global warming linked to consumption of sugary drinks, ice cream
Health & Science
By AFP
2025-09-09 12:10:56
Murang'a turns to solar energy owing to skyrocketing to electric bills
Health & Science
By Boniface Gikandi
2025-09-09 11:33:39
Health workers threaten strike in 21 days over UHC jobs
Health & Science
By Maryann Muganda
2025-09-09 09:55:06
State targets to enroll 30 million Kenyans for SHA by December
Health & Science
By Phares Mutembei
2025-09-08 20:31:56
.

Recommended Articles

>Religious leaders call for inclusive climate action, scaling up of adaptation efforts
By Caroline Chebet 2025-09-08 18:27:33
Religious leaders call for inclusive climate action, scaling up of adaptation efforts
>Ruto signs deal to mobilise Sh12.9 trillion for Africa's green industrial initiative
By Caroline Chebet 2025-09-08 17:05:25
Ruto signs deal to mobilise Sh12.9 trillion for Africa's green industrial initiative
>Billions at risk as MPs uncover flaws in troubled SHA system
By Mercy Kahenda 2025-09-08 12:07:59
Billions at risk as MPs uncover flaws in troubled SHA system
>Experts warn untreated STIs fueling infertility, HIV in Kenya
By Mercy Kahenda 2025-09-08 11:50:05
Experts warn untreated STIs fueling infertility, HIV in Kenya
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

DIGGER JOBS

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved