×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Truth Without Fear
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
×
The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: [email protected]
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE

Collect redeployment letters, KMPDU tells intern doctors after strike fallout

Health & Science
 By David Njaaga | 6h ago | 1 min read
 Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists, and Dentists' Union Secretary General Davji Atellah. [File, Standard]

Medical interns posted to Kiambu County have been instructed to collect redeployment letters from the Ministry of Health, effective Monday, September 29, following unresolved disputes that have stalled their placements.

The redeployment follows a four-month strike that paralysed public hospitals and left nearly 700 interns without supervision or training.

The Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists, and Dentists' Union (KMPDU) warned that interns were being posted to facilities without qualified consultants, compromising patient safety and the integrity of the internship programme.

Despite repeated notices to Kiambu Governor Kimani Wamatangi, the county failed to resolve the impasse, prompting the Ministry of Health to order the transfer of interns to other counties.

KMPDU issued the directive on  Sunday, citing a ministry order dated August 26 that required interns to be moved by September 15 if the breakdown persisted.

“The situation in Kiambu remains unresolved. All affected interns must collect their redeployment letters from the Ministry of Health from 9 a.m. tomorrow,” said Secretary General Davji Atellah.

The union did not specify the counties to which interns will be reassigned.

Atellah said the union will continue monitoring the situation and support interns through the transition.

“We are acting on the ministry’s directive to protect interns from prolonged uncertainty,” noted Atellah.

Interns will report to new stations immediately after collecting their letters.

Related Topics


.

Popular this week

Previous article
How 'Roaming Blood' initiative seeks to rescue of rural mothers
How 'Roaming Blood' initiative seeks to rescue of rural mothers
Next article
Doctors told me I would lose my life to rheumatic heart disease in 15 days
Doctors told me I would lose my life to rheumatic heart disease in 15 days
.

Similar Articles

Silent threat: A sore throat could lead to rheumatic heart disease
By Ryan Kerubo 2025-09-29 11:36:20
Silent threat: A sore throat could lead to rheumatic heart disease
Collect redeployment letters, KMPDU tells intern doctors after strike fallout
By David Njaaga 2025-09-29 11:28:51
Collect redeployment letters, KMPDU tells intern doctors after strike fallout
Born blue and breathless: An infant's fight for survival, a mother's descent into depression
By Rodgers Otiso 2025-09-29 11:14:33
Born blue and breathless: An infant's fight for survival, a mother's descent into depression
.

Latest Articles

Dementia is on the rise but patients and caregivers carry burden alone
Dementia is on the rise but patients and caregivers carry burden alone
Health Opinion
By Jacinta Maweu
2025-09-29 12:21:32
How 'Roaming Blood' initiative seeks to rescue of rural mothers
Health & Science
By Mercy Kahenda
2025-09-29 12:12:39
Premium
Doctors told me I would lose my life to rheumatic heart disease in 15 days
Health & Science
By Ryan Kerubo
2025-09-29 11:59:29
Premium
Silent threat: A sore throat could lead to rheumatic heart disease
Health & Science
By Ryan Kerubo
2025-09-29 11:36:20
.

Recommended Articles

>Trump's climate change remarks threaten lives of people in Africa
By Mactilda Mbenywe 2025-09-29 10:55:40
Trump's climate change remarks threaten lives of people in Africa
>Fortified foods role in improving nutrition, fighting hidden hunger
By Rosa Agutu 2025-09-29 10:44:15
Fortified foods role in improving nutrition, fighting hidden hunger
>Wellness in a cup: Kenya's tea culture evolves with bold fruit infusions
By Ryan Kerubo 2025-09-29 10:26:41
Wellness in a cup: Kenya's tea culture evolves with bold fruit infusions
>The deadly cost of Kenya's blood shortage in delivery rooms
By Mercy Kahenda 2025-09-29 08:00:00
The deadly cost of Kenya's blood shortage in delivery rooms
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

DIGGER JOBS

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved