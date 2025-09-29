When blood runs out: Why Kenyan mothers keep dying after childbirth

Joseph Wanyonyi eagerly prepared to welcome his newborn on September 9, 2025.
He walked his wife, Phylis Wanjiru, to a private hospital where she was wheeled into theatre for delivery.
Moments later, the couple’s joy was complete when Wanjiru safely delivered their fifth child through Caesarean Section (CS). They cuddled the newborn in celebration.
Facts First
Unlock bold, fearless reporting, exclusive stories, investigations, and in-depth analysis with The Standard INSiDER subscription.
Already have an account? Login