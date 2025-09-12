Ministry threatens to pull 600 interns from Kiambu as strike drags on

Doctors from the various hospitals in Kiambu County take part in a strike, faulting the county government of failing to pay their salaries. [File Photo]

The Health Ministry has warned it will withdraw nearly 700 medical interns from Kiambu County by Monday if the ongoing doctors’ strike is not resolved.

The strike that has lasted over three months has prevented 697 interns from beginning their placements.

“The Ministry of Health has formally notified the Kiambu County Government of its concern over the failure of 697 healthcare professional interns to commence their internship programme due to the ongoing doctors’ industrial action,” read a statement by the Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Union (KMPDU) dated September 11.

In a letter to Governor Kimani Wamatangi, Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale warned that unless the impasse is resolved, the ministry will recall all 697 interns by September 15 and redistribute them to facilities across the country.

The ministry said the move would safeguard the interns’ training, ensure timely progression of their programme, and keep them aligned with their peers.

It also urged the Kiambu County government to end the stalemate, warning that the county risks losing critical staff, which will further strain service delivery.

The strike has persisted despite court orders and collective bargaining agreements meant to resolve the dispute.

KMPDU Secretary-General Davji Atellah last month said the union had engaged in dialogue and honoured agreements in good faith, but county leadership had ignored its commitments.