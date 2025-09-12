×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Home To Bold Columnists
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Ministry threatens to pull 600 interns from Kiambu as strike drags on

By Betty Njeru | Sep. 12, 2025
Doctors from the various hospitals in Kiambu County take part in a strike, faulting the county government of failing to pay their salaries. [File Photo]

The Health Ministry has warned it will withdraw nearly 700 medical interns from Kiambu County by Monday if the ongoing doctors’ strike is not resolved.

The strike that has lasted over three months has prevented 697 interns from beginning their placements.

“The Ministry of Health has formally notified the Kiambu County Government of its concern over the failure of 697 healthcare professional interns to commence their internship programme due to the ongoing doctors’ industrial action,” read a statement by the Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Union (KMPDU) dated September 11.

In a letter to Governor Kimani Wamatangi, Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale warned that unless the impasse is resolved, the ministry will recall all 697 interns by September 15 and redistribute them to facilities across the country.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

The ministry said the move would safeguard the interns’ training, ensure timely progression of their programme, and keep them aligned with their peers.

It also urged the Kiambu County government to end the stalemate, warning that the county risks losing critical staff, which will further strain service delivery.

The strike has persisted despite court orders and collective bargaining agreements meant to resolve the dispute.

KMPDU Secretary-General Davji Atellah last month said the union had engaged in dialogue and honoured agreements in good faith, but county leadership had ignored its commitments.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Kiambu Doctors Strike Kiambu County Government Medics Strike
.

Latest Stories

Confusion rocks Kebs over safety of another Lake Gas LPG cargo
Confusion rocks Kebs over safety of another Lake Gas LPG cargo
Business
By Macharia Kamau
4 hrs ago
Mayhem in halls of learning: Exam cheating, crime rock universities
Education
By Lewis Nyaundi
4 hrs ago
Ruto speaks national unity but his government polarises
National
By Brian Otieno
4 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Three more held as probe into city lawyer's murder takes shape
By Fred Kagonye and David Odongo 4 hrs ago
Three more held as probe into city lawyer's murder takes shape
The President has just 696 days left to turn Kenya into the 'New Singapore'
By Dennis Kabaara 4 hrs ago
The President has just 696 days left to turn Kenya into the 'New Singapore'
Ruto speaks national unity but his government polarises
By Brian Otieno 4 hrs ago
Ruto speaks national unity but his government polarises
Mayhem in halls of learning: Exam cheating, crime rock universities
By Lewis Nyaundi 4 hrs ago
Mayhem in halls of learning: Exam cheating, crime rock universities
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved