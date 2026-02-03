Stakeholders demand SHA payment list

Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale addresses MPs in Naivasha. [Antony Gitonga, Standard]

Medical experts and hospitals are demanding immediate publication of Social Health Authority (SHA) payments made by the government for scrutiny, transparency, and accountability.

The stakeholders are also urging the Ministry of Health (MoH) to support indigents through predictable budgets, and not appealing through MPs for allocation.

This follows a statement by Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale last week that a total of Sh130.4 billion has been collected, with at least Sh91.4 billion having been disbursed to hospitals.