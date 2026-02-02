Frequently falling sick? It could signal a weakened immune system

A weak immune system struggles to mount this response, allowing infections to occur more often. [Courtesy]

Many people brush off frequent illness as stress, weather changes or simply bad luck. A cold that keeps returning, wounds that seem to take forever to heal or a constant feeling of tiredness often become part of daily life. Over time, these experiences feel normal. Yet they may be quiet signals that the body’s immune system is struggling to do its job.

The immune system is the body’s natural defence network. It is made up of white blood cells, antibodies, the lymphatic system, bone marrow and organs such as the spleen. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), its role is to recognise harmful germs, fight infections and remember past invaders to prevent repeat illness.

A strong immune system responds quickly and effectively, clearing infections with minimal disruption. A weak immune system struggles to mount this response, allowing infections to occur more often, last longer or become more severe. The Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) notes that repeated or unusually severe infections are among the clearest signs of immune weakness.

Globally, immune vulnerability is reflected in disease patterns. In sub-Saharan Africa, where an estimated 25.6 million people live with HIV, the virus directly damages immune cells, increasing the risk of infections such as tuberculosis and pneumonia. Kenya continues to invest in surveillance and prevention of infectious diseases recognising that weakened immunity can worsen outcomes and strain health systems.

Beyond infectious diseases, studies show that malnutrition remains a major contributor to low immunity across Africa, according to CDC. Deficiencies in iron, zinc and vitamins A and D reduce the body’s ability to produce immune cells and antibodies, particularly among children and women of reproductive age.

Several factors can weaken the immune system. Poor nutrition limits the raw materials the body needs to fight disease. Chronic stress and inadequate sleep interfere with immune signalling, leaving the body less responsive to threats. Long-term illnesses such as diabetes and cancer alter immune function, while medications like steroids and chemotherapy intentionally suppress immunity as part of treatment. Smoking and excessive alcohol use further reduce immune effectiveness.

Health professionals advise seeking medical care if someone experiences frequent infections more than four to six times a year, infections that are unusually severe, unexplained weight loss, night sweats or long-lasting fatigue. These signs suggest the immune system may be under significant strain and needs proper assessment.

