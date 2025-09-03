×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Kenya's Bold Newspaper
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
×
The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: [email protected]
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE

Kenyan doctors perform rare heart procedure

Health & Science
 By James Wanzala | 1d ago | 3 min read
 Surgeons, nurses, cardiologists performing open heart surgery on a baby with a heart defect at Mater Hospital. [File, Standard]

A team of cardiologists in Nairobi has successfully performed a rare heart procedure known as 'Intravascular Lithotripsy (IVL)'.

This places Kenya alongside South Africa as the only countries on the continent where the treatment has been carried out.

The procedure was led by Dr Vijaysinh Patil, an interventional cardiologist at The Nairobi West Hospital.

It was performed on a 68-year-old man who had suffered a heart attack three weeks earlier.

Earlier tests had revealed that he had multiple severely calcified blockages in his coronary arteries.

ALSO READ: Medics perform region's first heart procedure

Such blockages are difficult to treat because the artery walls become extremely rigid, resembling concrete pipes.

Standard angioplasty balloons often cannot expand these arteries, while attempting to do so risks damaging the vessel. In many cases, patients are referred for open-heart bypass surgery.

“In this patient’s case, bypass surgery was not possible because the vessels were unsuitable,” Dr Patil explained.He added: “The patient was also reluctant to undergo major surgery, which left us with very limited options.”

The IVL offers an alternative for patients in such situations. The technique uses a balloon catheter, threaded into the artery, that emits controlled sonic waves.

These waves selectively fracture hardened calcium inside the vessel wall, making the artery flexible enough to be opened safely. Once that is achieved, doctors can insert stents to restore blood flow.

“The technology allows us to crack the calcium without harming the healthy parts of the artery,” Dr Patil said.He added: “It gives us the ability to safely treat patients who would otherwise be left with no option but risky surgery.”

In this case, the medical team used an IVL balloon to deliver pulses in two blocked arteries, successfully breaking down the calcium.

They were then able to place two stents with precision. The patient recovered well and was discharged the following day.

The successful use of IVL in Nairobi adds to a growing list of advanced heart procedures carried out in Kenya in recent months.

Last year, doctors performed the country’s first 'Transcatheter Aortic Valve Implantation (TAVI)', a non-surgical replacement of a narrowed heart valve.

Another procedure known as 'renal artery denervation' was introduced to help patients with high blood pressure resistant to medication.

Experts say these developments highlight the country’s growing capacity for minimally invasive cardiology.

READ: Nairobi doctors successfully perform rare heart surgery

Such techniques not only reduce the risks associated with open surgery but also shorten recovery times and hospital stays.

“This is a significant step forward in how we approach complex coronary disease,” said Dr Patil. “Patients with severely calcified arteries now have a safe and effective alternative that was not previously available in the region.”

Cardiovascular disease remains one of the leading causes of death in Kenya and across Africa, with lifestyle changes and an ageing population contributing to rising numbers of heart patients.

Calcified artery blockages are especially challenging to treat, as they often affect older individuals with other underlying health conditions.

By adopting technologies such as IVL, doctors say Kenya is moving closer to international standards of care. It also spares patients the financial and logistical burden of travelling abroad for advanced treatment.

“The introduction of IVL is not just a technical achievement,” Dr Patil said. “It represents progress in making advanced cardiac care accessible to our population, and it will benefit many patients in the years to come.”

Related Topics


.

Popular this week

Previous article
'Blood Moon' to rise during total lunar eclipse Sunday night
'Blood Moon' to rise during total lunar eclipse Sunday night
Next article
From Kagwe to Duale, why SHA scam is deep-rooted rot
From Kagwe to Duale, why SHA scam is deep-rooted rot
.

Similar Articles

State will clear Sh5.3b defunct NHIF pending bills, Duale says
By Mary Imenza And Benard Lusigi 2025-09-04 00:00:00
State will clear Sh5.3b defunct NHIF pending bills, Duale says
Polio champion set to take over as Rotary International president
By Mercy Kahenda 2025-09-03 20:48:00
Polio champion set to take over as Rotary International president
How malnutrition and poor diets hurt Kenya's growth
By Sharon Wanga 2025-09-03 13:03:10
How malnutrition and poor diets hurt Kenya's growth
.

Latest Articles

Why Kenya must fix its healthcare financing now
Why Kenya must fix its healthcare financing now
Health Opinion
By Peter Abwao
2025-09-04 16:09:44
'Blood Moon' to rise during total lunar eclipse Sunday night
Health & Science
By AFP
2025-09-04 09:33:12
Premium
From Kagwe to Duale, why SHA scam is deep-rooted rot
Health & Science
By Mercy Kahenda
2025-09-04 08:20:00
State will clear Sh5.3b defunct NHIF pending bills, Duale says
Health & Science
By Mary Imenza And Benard Lusigi
2025-09-04 00:00:00
.

Recommended Articles

>Kenyan doctors perform rare heart procedure
By James Wanzala 2025-09-03 11:05:44
Kenyan doctors perform rare heart procedure
>Counties get Sh7.7b to absorb UHC staff
By James Wanzala 2025-09-03 06:00:00
Counties get Sh7.7b to absorb UHC staff
>Six-year wait ends as government clears doctors' training fees
By David Njaaga 2025-09-02 16:46:40
Six-year wait ends as government clears doctors' training fees
>Kenya faces shortage of physicians as NCD among kids in Nairobi rise, experts say
By Joackim Bwana 2025-09-02 16:01:05
Kenya faces shortage of physicians as NCD among kids in Nairobi rise, experts say
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

DIGGER JOBS

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved