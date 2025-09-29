Silent threat: A sore throat could lead to rheumatic heart disease

Rheumatic heart disease (RHD) may sound rare, but it is one of the most common causes of heart problems in young people across Africa. It remains a largely preventable but devastating condition that silently affects thousands, especially in low- and middle-income countries.

Elijah Ogola, a clinical cardiologist, explains it as damage to the heart valves. “It develops after rheumatic fever, which itself arises from a throat infection by a bacteria called streptococcus,” Prof Ogola.