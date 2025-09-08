New hope for sickle cell warriors as Kisumu pioneers advanced treatment

WHO estimates that over 300,000 children are born with sickle cell disease each year, with 14,000 of them in Kenya. [Courtesy]

When Michelle Omulo, a 32-year-old filmmaker and disability inclusion advocate, walked into Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital’s (JOOTRH) Victoria Annex Hospital in Kisumu, she carried both fear and hope.

Diagnosed with sickle cell anemia at the age of three, Michelle has endured countless painful crises, two mild strokes, and years of uncertainty about her future.

“I was anxious, very nervous,” she recalls of the moment she became the first patient in Western Kenya to undergo the Red Blood Cell Exchange procedure.