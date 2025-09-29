Doctors told me I would lose my life to rheumatic heart disease in 15 days

Caroline Wakanyi remembers the day her body gave up on her. What had started as breathlessness on short walks had grown into a constant struggle. Climbing a flight of stairs felt like scaling a mountain. Even talking for long stretches left her chest tight and her voice thin.

“I could not do the simplest things without feeling tired,” she recalls. “I thought it was just fatigue at first, but then my heart started racing and I could not catch my breath. That is when I knew something was wrong.”