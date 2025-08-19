Richard Lesiyampe takes over as Kenyatta National Hospital CEO

Dr Richard Lesiyampe. [File, Standard]

Dr Richard Lesiyampe has officially taken over as acting Chief Executive Officer of Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH), succeeding Dr Evanson Kamuri in a leadership transition that marks a new chapter for the country’s top referral facility.

Speaking during the handover, Medical Services Principal Secretary Ouma Oluga commended Dr Kamuri for his service, citing his role in expanding services, guiding reforms, and steering KNH through financial and operational challenges.

“We want to thank Dr Kamuri for his dedication and the many years of service that strengthened this institution. His legacy will continue to shape the hospital,” said Dr Ouma.

The PS said Lesiyampe, a seasoned hospital administrator, was well-equipped to lead KNH into its next phase of reforms.

He urged the new CEO to focus on improving service delivery, strengthening governance, enhancing revenue generation, and advancing digitisation to ensure efficiency and sustainability.

The leadership change comes at a time when KNH is grappling with a Sh3 billion budget cut and increased demand for specialized services.

Oluga reminded Lesiyampe that expectations remain high, with the hospital seen as both a beacon of hope for patients and the anchor for other referral facilities across the country.

“The in-tray is full, but you will not carry the burden alone. You have the support of the Ministry, the board, and over 2,500 staff who dedicate their lives to restoring the health and dignity of Kenyans,” he said.

KNH is at the heart of the government’s hospital reforms, tasked with setting standards in quality care, patient safety, and community engagement.

The PS reiterated the ministry’s commitment to support the new CEO in overcoming financial and operational hurdles while ensuring that Kenyans continue to receive world-class care.

“Today’s handover is not just about new leadership. It is a reaffirmation that Kenyatta National Hospital remains open, strong, and committed to serving every Kenyan,” he said.