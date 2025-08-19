×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Home To Bold Columnists
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
×
The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: [email protected]
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE

Richard Lesiyampe takes over as Kenyatta National Hospital CEO

Health & Science
 By Juliet Omelo | 2w ago | 2 min read
 Dr Richard Lesiyampe. [File, Standard]

Dr Richard Lesiyampe has officially taken over as acting Chief Executive Officer of Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH), succeeding Dr Evanson Kamuri in a leadership transition that marks a new chapter for the country’s top referral facility.

Speaking during the handover, Medical Services Principal Secretary Ouma Oluga commended Dr Kamuri for his service, citing his role in expanding services, guiding reforms, and steering KNH through financial and operational challenges.

“We want to thank Dr Kamuri for his dedication and the many years of service that strengthened this institution. His legacy will continue to shape the hospital,” said Dr Ouma.

The PS said Lesiyampe, a seasoned hospital administrator, was well-equipped to lead KNH into its next phase of reforms.

He urged the new CEO to focus on improving service delivery, strengthening governance, enhancing revenue generation, and advancing digitisation to ensure efficiency and sustainability.

The leadership change comes at a time when KNH is grappling with a Sh3 billion budget cut and increased demand for specialized services.

Oluga reminded Lesiyampe that expectations remain high, with the hospital seen as both a beacon of hope for patients and the anchor for other referral facilities across the country.

“The in-tray is full, but you will not carry the burden alone. You have the support of the Ministry, the board, and over 2,500 staff who dedicate their lives to restoring the health and dignity of Kenyans,” he said.

KNH is at the heart of the government’s hospital reforms, tasked with setting standards in quality care, patient safety, and community engagement.

The PS reiterated the ministry’s commitment to support the new CEO in overcoming financial and operational hurdles while ensuring that Kenyans continue to receive world-class care.

“Today’s handover is not just about new leadership. It is a reaffirmation that Kenyatta National Hospital remains open, strong, and committed to serving every Kenyan,” he said.

Related Topics


.

Popular this week

Previous article
'Blood Moon' to rise during total lunar eclipse Sunday night
'Blood Moon' to rise during total lunar eclipse Sunday night
Next article
From Kagwe to Duale, why SHA scam is deep-rooted rot
From Kagwe to Duale, why SHA scam is deep-rooted rot
.

Similar Articles

State will clear Sh5.3b defunct NHIF pending bills, Duale says
By Mary Imenza And Benard Lusigi 2025-09-04 00:00:00
State will clear Sh5.3b defunct NHIF pending bills, Duale says
Polio champion set to take over as Rotary International president
By Mercy Kahenda 2025-09-03 20:48:00
Polio champion set to take over as Rotary International president
How malnutrition and poor diets hurt Kenya's growth
By Sharon Wanga 2025-09-03 13:03:10
How malnutrition and poor diets hurt Kenya's growth
.

Latest Articles

Why Kenya must fix its healthcare financing now
Why Kenya must fix its healthcare financing now
Health Opinion
By Peter Abwao
2025-09-04 16:09:44
'Blood Moon' to rise during total lunar eclipse Sunday night
Health & Science
By AFP
2025-09-04 09:33:12
Premium
From Kagwe to Duale, why SHA scam is deep-rooted rot
Health & Science
By Mercy Kahenda
2025-09-04 08:20:00
State will clear Sh5.3b defunct NHIF pending bills, Duale says
Health & Science
By Mary Imenza And Benard Lusigi
2025-09-04 00:00:00
.

Recommended Articles

>Kenyan doctors perform rare heart procedure
By James Wanzala 2025-09-03 11:05:44
Kenyan doctors perform rare heart procedure
>Counties get Sh7.7b to absorb UHC staff
By James Wanzala 2025-09-03 06:00:00
Counties get Sh7.7b to absorb UHC staff
>Six-year wait ends as government clears doctors' training fees
By David Njaaga 2025-09-02 16:46:40
Six-year wait ends as government clears doctors' training fees
>Kenya faces shortage of physicians as NCD among kids in Nairobi rise, experts say
By Joackim Bwana 2025-09-02 16:01:05
Kenya faces shortage of physicians as NCD among kids in Nairobi rise, experts say
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

DIGGER JOBS

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved