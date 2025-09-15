Jaramogi Oginga Odinga hospital hits another milestone after elevation to parastatal

Medical Services Principal Secretary Ouma Oluga, during a tour of Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital in Kisumu, on September 15, 2025. [Rodgers Otiso, Standard]

The Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital (JOOTRH) in Kisumu has hit another milestone after being elevated to a C5 parastatal, the highest classification for State corporations in Kenya.

The announcement was made on Monday, by Medical Services Principal Secretary Ouma Oluga during a working tour of the facility.

The new status, previously reserved for Kenya’s public universities, places JOOTRH in a unique position.

It will now operate with greater autonomy, strengthen partnerships, and advance clinical research, while delivering national-level care with improved patient safety, customer experience, and clinical outcomes.

“You are no longer a county government hospital,” Dr Oluga told the management team, urging them to adopt a mindset befitting a national institution.

He said that while the transition from county to national management is still ongoing on paper, the practical reality of this change must now be embraced across all hospital operations.

JOOTRH’s elevation follows a Special Gazette Legal Notice signed by President William Ruto, effective June 18, 2025, formally upgrading the hospital from a county-managed facility to a national referral hospital under the Ministry of Health.

"This makes JOOTRH unique,” Oluga said. “We are very keen to make sure that the transition is smooth and that we elevate this hospital to meet and even surpass the standards of other national referral institutions.”

During his visit, Oluga was welcomed by the acting CEO, Joshua Clinton Okise, who introduced him to the management and clinical teams. The PS explained that a new hospital board will be in place by the end of September 2025 to oversee recruitment, staffing, and governance policies.

The PS emphasized that leadership stability was essential for the success of the transition.

He cited the recent changes in top management, including the transfer of former CEO Richard Lesiyampe to Kenyatta National Hospital.

“It is my responsibility as the Principal Secretary to ensure that our institutions are properly led,” he said. “That is why I am here, to check on the change of leadership and to assure the acting CEO and his team of the government’s support.”

The new board will be tasked with developing a charter, establishing policies, and driving recruitment to match the hospital’s new status. Staff currently employed under county contracts will also be absorbed into the national government system within three months.

Beyond governance, the PS said that the hospital’s elevation comes with new financial responsibilities.

He revealed that within the next five years, national referral hospitals will no longer rely on tax-based Treasury funding. Instead, they must secure financial self-sufficiency.

“Revenue is a key pillar in our hospital reform,” he said, urging JOOTRH to diversify its income sources. Among the innovative revenue streams he proposed were clinical research, grant mobilization, and training.

Oluga said that JOOTRH must move from being a passive recipient of externally driven research to proactively generating its own initiatives.

He also urged the institution to embed grant-writing into its operations to attract programmatic funding that traditionally goes to NGOs.

The PS further called for the establishment of a state-of-the-art simulation training centre at JOOTRH. Such a facility, he said, would improve the skills of healthcare workers across the region and also serve as a major income-generating hub for the hospital.

“We must make sure that when patients come here, they don’t just get high-quality care, but care that is safe, compassionate, and effective,” he said.

He emphasized the need for proper signage, clear service charters, and better communication between staff and patients.

Dr Oluga urged the hospital to track long-term outcomes of patients like accident victims.

“We handle the casualties, but what happens to them afterwards? Do they return to being economically productive? That’s the bigger question,” he said.

The PS insisted that JOOTRH must go beyond treating illness to addressing prevention. He urged the leadership to design a deliberate public health strategy that engages communities and tackles the root causes of disease.

“Without prevention, the hospital will be overwhelmed by preventable conditions,” he warned, pointing to the high burden of diseases such as malaria, tuberculosis, and sickle cell in the Nyanza and western Kenya region.

JOOTRH serves as the main referral hospital for Kisumu, Homa Bay, Siaya, Migori, Busia, and Kisii counties, making it a lifeline for millions of Kenyans. Its elevation to C5 parastatal status therefore carries significant implications not just for Kisumu County but for the wider Lake Region Economic Bloc.

The hospital is also home to several specialized services, including renal dialysis, oncology, cardiology, and advanced imaging. Recently, it conducted a groundbreaking red cell exchange procedure for sickle cell patients, underscoring its growing role in addressing complex health challenges.

Oluga assured the hospital that the national government was committed to completing stalled projects, including the cancer centre, and investing in maternal and child health infrastructure.

He also revealed that the C5 status places JOOTRH on the same operational level as public universities such as the University of Nairobi and Moi University, enabling it to benefit from expanded opportunities in training, academic exchange, and service delivery.