×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Kenya's Bold Newspaper
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
×
The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: [email protected]
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE
Premium

Journalists at risk of burnout as MCK pushes for better mental health reporting and support

Health & Science
 By Rodgers Otiso | 2h ago | 6 min read
 Journalist urged to prioritise their mental health.[Courtesy]

Journalists from Kisumu, Kakamega, Busia and Siaya counties have been urged to strengthen ethical reporting on mental health while also prioritising their own mental well-being, as Kenya prepares for the next General Election.

The call was made during a mental health reporting training in Kakamega organised by the Media Council of Kenya (MCK) in partnership with Basic Needs Basic Rights Kenya on Tuesday. The workshop aimed to equip journalists with skills on responsible mental health reporting, promote self-care among media practitioners, and encourage balanced reporting that reduces stigma surrounding mental illness.

Speaking during the training, Media Council of Kenya Regional Coordinator Teddy Evans said the workshop was designed to enhance journalists' understanding of mental health and improve the quality of reporting on the subject.

Related Topics


.

Popular this week

Previous article
Curbing HIV Transmission
Curbing HIV Transmission
Next article
Journalists at risk of burnout as MCK pushes for better mental health reporting and support
Journalists at risk of burnout as MCK pushes for better mental health reporting and support
.

Similar Articles

Comfort and Consequences: The Rise of AI Confidants
By Rosa Agutu 2026-07-13 06:00:00
Comfort and Consequences: The Rise of AI Confidants
Why Kenyan mothers are still dying despite record hospital deliveries.
By Noel Nabiswa 2026-07-13 06:00:00
Why Kenyan mothers are still dying despite record hospital deliveries.
The price of surival: How cancer is driving Kenyan families into debt
By Eunice Omollo 2026-07-13 06:00:00
The price of surival: How cancer is driving Kenyan families into debt
.

Latest Articles

Curbing HIV Transmission
Curbing HIV Transmission
Health & Science
By Jackline Inyanji
2026-07-13 06:00:00
Premium
Journalists at risk of burnout as MCK pushes for better mental health reporting and support
Health & Science
By Rodgers Otiso
2026-07-13 06:00:00
Premium
How Kenyans pay multiple times more for prescription drugs, costing lives and inflicting pain
Health & Science
By Gardy Chacha
2026-07-13 06:00:00
Premium
Comfort and Consequences: The Rise of AI Confidants
Health & Science
By Rosa Agutu
2026-07-13 06:00:00
.

Recommended Articles

>Too young to be mothers: Inside Kenya's teenage pregnancy crisis
By Mercy Kahenda 2026-07-12 15:03:18
Too young to be mothers: Inside Kenya's teenage pregnancy crisis
>Mama Lucy Hospital unveils renal unit to boost access to kidney care
By GPS 2026-07-12 11:54:41
Mama Lucy Hospital unveils renal unit to boost access to kidney care
>Ebola may be spreading far beyond official count, WHO warns
By Eunice Omollo 2026-07-12 11:32:53
Ebola may be spreading far beyond official count, WHO warns
>MSF Ebola training in Kenya prepares doctors for 'intense' job
By AFP 2026-07-12 11:18:24
MSF Ebola training in Kenya prepares doctors for 'intense' job
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

DIGGER JOBS

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved