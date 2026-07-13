Journalists at risk of burnout as MCK pushes for better mental health reporting and support

Journalist urged to prioritise their mental health.[Courtesy]

Journalists from Kisumu, Kakamega, Busia and Siaya counties have been urged to strengthen ethical reporting on mental health while also prioritising their own mental well-being, as Kenya prepares for the next General Election.

The call was made during a mental health reporting training in Kakamega organised by the Media Council of Kenya (MCK) in partnership with Basic Needs Basic Rights Kenya on Tuesday. The workshop aimed to equip journalists with skills on responsible mental health reporting, promote self-care among media practitioners, and encourage balanced reporting that reduces stigma surrounding mental illness.

Speaking during the training, Media Council of Kenya Regional Coordinator Teddy Evans said the workshop was designed to enhance journalists' understanding of mental health and improve the quality of reporting on the subject.