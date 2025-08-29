DP Kindiki: Free outpatient medical services are coming

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki addressing grassroots women leaders from Kirinyaga at his Irunduni home in Tharaka Nithi on August 29, 2025. [DPCS]

Kenyans will soon start benefiting from free outpatient medical services in public hospitals nationwide, should a plan by the government materialise.

In the plan, hospitals will only be allowed to ask for funds from patients admitted for further observation and care from the medical staff.

Speaking during a consultative meeting with grassroots women leaders from Kirinyaga on Friday, August 29, Deputy President Kithure Kindiki said that the new provision will be available to Kenyans registered for the Social Health Authority (SHA) medical insurance cover.

“In the current Budget, the government has appropriated 22 billion shillings to make sure SHA pays all outpatient medical bills in all hospitals in Kenya. If you go to the hospital and you are not admitted, you receive treatment and go home without paying anything,” the DP said.

“SHA will not cover you if you are not registered….So far, we have enrolled 25.8 million Kenyans. We hope to have all the 55 million Kenyans enrolled,” he added.

DP Kindiki disclosed that the plan was at an advanced stage and could be launched by President William Ruto at a date which is yet to be decided.

This comes amid growing scrutiny of the SHA systems, which have shown vulnerability to challenges experienced with the defunct National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF), which it sought to remedy.

On Tuesday, August 26, Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale suspended an additional 45 health facilities on allegations of plotting to defraud SHA through falsified claims.

According to Kindiki, the government was “fine-tuning” SHA, and the challenges would soon be a thing of the past.

“We are fine-tuning SHA. It is a new and expansive system. We are working hard to do away with the teething challenges, but be assured that it is the best investment we have ever made,” DP said.

At the same time, DP Kindiki used the meeting held at his village home in Irunduni, Tharaka Nithi County, to outline the development projects the government is implementing in the Mount Kenya region.

The Deputy President also joined President Ruto, who hosted a delegation from Meru County at State House, Nairobi, as the battle for the influence of voters from the region continues.