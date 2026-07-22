Men with mental health issues urged to seek professional help

Bungoma County has intensified efforts to address mental health challenges affecting men through a sensitisation forum aimed at breaking the culture of silence.

A men’s mental health awareness event bringing together hundreds of participants was held at Masinde Muliro Stadium in Kanduyi.

The event, organised by the county Directorate of Youth and Sports, in partnership with health experts, focused on prevention, early intervention and emotional well-being.

The medics also offered tools for screening, advice and understanding how the situation can be tackled.

Director of Youth and Sports Kalamu David said the forum featured sporting activities including football, cycling and other recreational exercises as part of a campaign to encourage healthy lifestyles and help men manage stress. Speakers challenged men to share their struggles and seek professional support instead of suffering in silence.

According to Merceline Wafula, a psychologist, statistics show around 720,000 people die of suicide worldwide.

“We realise men are the majority of those who die of suicide and such activity and awareness give men an opportunity to air out and recognise that mental health is key. We encourage them to go for assessment,” Wafula noted.

She warned that untreated mental health conditions can increase the risk of lifestyle diseases. “In Bungoma, at least 2-3 men out of 6 are mentally unwell and 4.6 per cent are affected by suicide. These issues must be articulated,” she said.