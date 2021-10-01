× Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Health Magazine TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Home / Health & Science

Kenya receives over 900,000 doses of Pfizer vaccine

HEALTH & SCIENCEBy BETTY NJERU | Fri,Oct 29 2021 17:18:04 EAT
By BETTY NJERU | Fri,Oct 29 2021 17:18:04 EAT

 

Pfizer vaccine doses donated by the USA government arrive at JKIA on September 17, 2021. [Wilberforce Okwiri, Standard]

Kenya has today received another consignment of 990,990 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine from the United States government and the Covax facility.

The second batch arrived at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) on Friday afternoon and was received by Health Ministry officials and representatives of the US embassy in Kenya.  

The World Health Organization in Kenya urged those who had received the first dose of Pfizer to show up for the second, in efforts to step up the inoculation exercise in the country.

“Kenya this afternoon received 990,990 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine. This will ensure that people who received their first doses get the final jab,” WHO Kenya tweeted.

Happy to announce the arrival 990,990 additional doses of the Pfizer #COVID19 vaccines donated by the United States to the Kenyan people via the #COVAX facility! @USAIDKenya @MOH_Kenya @UNICEFKenya @WHOKenya @CDCKenya pic.twitter.com/bi75dr8ARR — U.S. Embassy Nairobi (@USEmbassyKenya) October 29, 2021

The country received the first batch of 795,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine on September 17, 2021, donated by the US.

Kenya would later receive 2.2 million special syringes aimed at facilitating the administration of the Pfizer vaccine.

ALSO READ

 Ministry reveals top counties in vaccination exercise

 Kenyans in rural Siaya keener on Covid jabs than urban Kibra

 Journalists report Covid, but avoid the jab

 Covid-19: 254 patients recover, 170 test positive

 Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine effectiveness drops after 6 months, study shows

 

Village maternity centre eases mothers' agony
At least 65 per cent of women deliver in health facilities, with maternal mortality at 691 per 100,000 live births.

Hope as latest survey shows malaria prevalence has dropped amid vaccine approval
Hope as latest survey shows malaria prevalence has dropped amid vaccine approval

