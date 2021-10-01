Kenya receives over 900,000 doses of Pfizer vaccine

Pfizer vaccine doses donated by the USA government arrive at JKIA on September 17, 2021. [Wilberforce Okwiri, Standard]

Kenya has today received another consignment of 990,990 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine from the United States government and the Covax facility.

The second batch arrived at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) on Friday afternoon and was received by Health Ministry officials and representatives of the US embassy in Kenya.

The World Health Organization in Kenya urged those who had received the first dose of Pfizer to show up for the second, in efforts to step up the inoculation exercise in the country.

“Kenya this afternoon received 990,990 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine. This will ensure that people who received their first doses get the final jab,” WHO Kenya tweeted.

Happy to announce the arrival 990,990 additional doses of the Pfizer #COVID19 vaccines donated by the United States to the Kenyan people via the #COVAX facility! @USAIDKenya @MOH_Kenya @UNICEFKenya @WHOKenya @CDCKenya pic.twitter.com/bi75dr8ARR — U.S. Embassy Nairobi (@USEmbassyKenya) October 29, 2021

The country received the first batch of 795,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine on September 17, 2021, donated by the US.

Kenya would later receive 2.2 million special syringes aimed at facilitating the administration of the Pfizer vaccine.