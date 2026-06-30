×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Informed Minds Prefer The Standard
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
×
The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: [email protected]
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE

Not every argument needs an immediate answer

Wellness
 By Esther Muchene | 1 day from now  | 2 Min read
Not every argument needs an immediate answer
 By mastering this healthy practice, couples can transform even the most volatile disagreements into manageable problems (Photo: iStock)

A routine conversation about household finances abruptly shifts when a spouse makes a critical remark about spending habits, and the room suddenly feels heavy with defensive energy. And that partner begins to feel the familiar surge of frustration, the urge to retaliate with a stinging retort and the temptation to escalate the conflict to ensure they are heard.

During such moments, the most effective action is not to persist but to initiate a tactical pause. That is a deliberate, temporary cessation of any interaction to prevent the escalation of hostility.

This move is not an act of avoidance, as some may see it. Still, rather, it is a professional-grade tool for preserving the integrity of a relationship during high-pressure discussions.If you’re accustomed to this, you will realise that the necessity of a tactical pause is usually signalled by your body long before it is acknowledged by your mind.

Common triggers include a sudden increase in heart rate, shallow breathing or a sensation of heat rising in the chest. You might also notice the internal narrative is shifting from a desire to understand your partner to a singular focus on winning the argument or protecting your ego.

When a spouse begins to raise their voice, interrupt or pivot to past grievances, that interaction has moved beyond the capacity to have any constructive dialogue. Identifying these signs early is crucial, especially if your partner continues to stand their ground; there is the risk of saying something regrettable.

The implementation of a tactical pause requires clarity and mutual agreement. It is not enough to just walk out of a room in silence, as this will trigger abandonment fears or further resentment. Instead, the process must be explicit. How?

You should calmly state your intention to take a short break to collect your thoughts, emphasising that you wish to go back to the conversation once you’re able to listen.

For example, stating, ‘’I am beginning to feel overwhelmed and I do not want to say something I will regret. I need 20 minutes to calm down before we continue,’’ provides the other partner with context and reassurance. On top of that, this approach signals respect for both the relationship and the subject at hand.

During that break, the brain’s emotional centre essentially overrides the rational mind, thus rendering productive problem-solving impossible.

On the other hand, the tactical pause should be used to engage in activities that genuinely reduce stress, such as focused breathing, taking a walk or reading, rather than engaging in the conflict.

The goal here is to return to the discussion with a regulated nervous system. By mastering this healthy practice, couples can transform even the most volatile disagreements into manageable problems, ensuring that disagreements work to emphasise needs rather than dismantle or break the connection between the two of you.

Related Topics


.

Trending Now

.

Popular this week

Next article
Not every argument needs an immediate answer
Not every argument needs an immediate answer
Next article
Why more people are choosing communal healing
Why more people are choosing communal healing
.

Similar Articles

How feelings of awe can benefit mental health
By Anjellah Owino Jun. 30, 2026
How feelings of awe can benefit mental health
Why hip dips won't go away no matter how much you exercise
By Adam Taylor Jun. 20, 2026
Why hip dips won't go away no matter how much you exercise
What you need to know about anhedonia and how to recover from it
By Anjellah Owino Jun. 16, 2026
What you need to know about anhedonia and how to recover from it
.

Latest Articles

Not every argument needs an immediate answer
Not every argument needs an immediate answer
Wellness
By Esther Muchene
45m ago
Why do we romanticise almost-relationships?
Relationships
By Anjellah Owino
55m ago
Upside down blackish cheesecake
Food
By Chef Ali Mandhry
Jul. 14, 2026
Is it the wrong time to ask for a raise?
Career Tips
By Esther Muchene
Jul. 14, 2026
.

Recommended Articles

>Therapy culture: Are we healing or over-diagnosing our emotions?
By Joan Oyiela Jun. 13, 2026
Therapy culture: Are we healing or over-diagnosing our emotions?
>Learn how to make decisions that shape your destiny
By Bishop David Muriithi Jun. 12, 2026
Learn how to make decisions that shape your destiny
>Stuck in a mental loop: How to break free
By Esther Muchene Jun. 9, 2026
Stuck in a mental loop: How to break free
>Why does everything always go wrong for me?
By Chris Hart Jun. 6, 2026
Why does everything always go wrong for me?

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved