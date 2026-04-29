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Are you getting enough sleep as a mother or just surviving?

Wellness
 By Jael Wakesho | 5 hours from now  | 3 Min read
Are you getting enough sleep as a mother or just surviving?
 When cognitive function is affected, it results in poor memory and decision-making, directly impacting daily tasks (Photo: Gemini)

The hustle and bustle of motherhood, from preparing breakfast and rushing the kids to school, to going to work, returning home to make dinner, helping with homework, and overseeing domestic help, can make sleep feel like a luxury.

Typically, most adults need 7–9 hours of sleep for proper rest. For mothers, however, the body and mind may crave that rest even more.

“I wake up at 4 a.m., my kids at around 5.30 a.m., and we start getting ready on school days. In the evening, bedtime can vary from 8 p.m. to even 11 p.m. Yes, I know it’s unhealthy. I am working on instilling a strict routine. I’ve just realised that my mood is constantly irritable, but I will work on it,” says Florence Kimani, a 30-year-old mother of two.

For 32-year-old Mercy Oketch, who suffers from insomnia, maintaining a strict sleep routine is essential; otherwise, she ends up needing medication.

“I simply cannot afford to joke with my sleep schedule. Though my daughter is grown, if I ignore my routine, I constantly find myself waking up and staying alert until early morning. It affects my mind and body every time, and I become extremely fatigued.” Mercy says.

Why does this happen? Because sleep is not just rest. It is a form of biological maintenance. For women and mothers, it regulates hormones such as cortisol (stress), oestrogen, and progesterone. Poor sleep can trigger mood swings, PMS, and fatigue,” explains Dr Margaret Makanyengo, a Consultant Psychiatrist at Peponi Road Wellness Center in Kitisuru under Oasis Mental Health Ltd.

According to Dr Makanyengo, when hormones are well regulated through quality sleep, the benefits are evident, not only physically but mentally as well.

She stresses the importance of good sleep, noting that mental health conditions such as anxiety and depression are more likely to occur when the brain and body do not get sufficient rest.

“When cognitive function is affected, it results in poor memory and decision-making, directly impacting daily tasks, how you feel, how you think, and how you cope,” she says.

Furthermore, whether as a new mum or a mother in general, when daily tasks begin to feel overwhelming due to lack of rest, showing up fully and caring for children can become challenging.

For instance, breastfeeding mothers who get enough quality sleep are more likely to have regulated prolactin levels, which aid in adequate milk production.

Prolactin is a hormone produced by the anterior pituitary gland that enables mammals to produce milk.

Since newborns feed every two hours at night, quality sleep becomes essential for mothers. With toddlers and preschoolers, the energy required to keep up also demands a well-rested mind and body.

Reducing or limiting excessive screen time is a good starting point in the journey towards better sleep.

Diet also plays a role in sleep quality. Avoiding sugary foods and caffeinated drinks just before bedtime can make a significant difference. This discipline can also be practised with young children to help them get enough rest.

This is where early sleep training can be introduced. As Dr Makanyengo explains, “Sleep training is achievable, but each child is different, as not everyone is the same.” She suggests developing consistent sleep patterns through calming rituals, gentle soothing, and rocking, with gradual reduction over time.

“While it can be done, flexibility matters more than perfection,” she adds. Methods such as dimming lights after sunset and limiting screen time in the evening can also be effective.

Tracking your sleep journey with a journal can also be helpful and insightful. By noting sleeping hours, moods, and outcomes, you may begin to spot patterns and determine what works best.

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