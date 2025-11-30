×
Family holiday traditions that shape children

Wellness
 By Anjellah Owino | 8 hours from now  | 3 Min read

Every December, families pull out decorations and string up lights to usher in the festive cheer, but for many modern parents, the season has become more than décor.

This festive season, families are encouraged to practice rituals and think about which ones they want to pass on.

Whether it is decorating a tree, baking together, attending church or sharing stories, they leave lasting impressions on children.

When families include children in celebrations through creativity or spirituality, they cultivate a sense of belonging and identity.  

It is an opportunity to intentionally shape childhood memories, teach values, and create rituals their children will carry into adulthood.

Msafiri Killiad’s two-year-old daughter will be collecting endearing memories as her parents embark on new festive traditions that celebrate the joy and togetherness. They keep adding up ideas in their lineup of family activities.  

The festive cheer will fill the air; they will put up and decorate a white Christmas tree with their little one. The young family will do everything Christmassy, take family photos in Christmas outfits, watch Christmas movies, and attend Christmas carols.

They will also draw and read festive storybooks to their child. To involve their community, they plan to host family and friends as well as visit families from both sides.

While some traditions, like going to church and exchanging gifts, were passed down from his lineage, he sees the importance of coming up with new practices that reflect his family’s values.  

When they do holiday shopping together with their daughter, Msafiri explains that she learns planning and accountability.

Visiting grandparents, attending concerts, and hosting people teaches her the importance of family and community.

These traditions inculcate responsibility and generosity, lifelong values that he believes will be a great compass for her.

Msafiri insists that despite the pressures of modern life, parents must make time for these activities, or the spirit of the festive season celebrating family and values will be lost. 

Bella Ngore is keen on creating memories for her two sons. Her eldest one, an ardent football player, participates in a tournament in Diani every December.

His parents take it as a chance for the family to go for a holiday at the scenic coastal town.

Moreover, she teaches them the meaning of Christmas, a season to show them how to give thanks and share their blessings with family and those in need.

This year, she is introducing board games to play as a family, going to a Christmas carol concert, watching Christmas movies, doing house decorations with them, and traveling to grandparents. 

“Growing up, our parents tried to spread the festive mood, but I think it is lost in our generation. It takes me to do it since I want my children to experience it,” Bella says. 

Marygorety Odunga, an early childhood development teacher, noted that festive practices have educational benefits.

Decorating a Christmas tree or opening presents together allow children to understand family values, while limiting screen time during meals instills rules. 

“Traditions bring families together and make children feel valued. They help children develop reason and language skills,” she says.

Odunga noted, introducing new traditions should start from the known and gradually move to new practices.

This way, children appreciate the purpose and benefits of each tradition. The approach ensures children are engaged without being overwhelmed.

Beatrice Odunga, a counselling psychologist and pastor, believes family traditions play a pivotal role in children’s development, as they are opportunities for education and identity, like learning about the family tree.

“Traditions impart morals and help children know their family heritage while empowering them to grow into their unique selves.

