Coping with parental rejection (Photo: iStock)

There are certain things in life no one should ever go through; one of those is parental rejection. This is a deeply painful experience that can cast a long shadow over an individual’s psychological overview, influencing their self-worth, affecting their attachment styles and interpersonal relationships well into adulthood.

This emotional wound, different from the usual family disagreements, involves a consistent pattern where a parent shows disinterest, disapproval, criticism or hostility towards their child.

The impact can be devastating, fostering feelings of unworthiness, insecurity and a perpetual struggle for validation.

It is therefore not to be brushed off because it will show up in your life in one way or another. For you to move on, you must address it healthily to help heal your inner self.

This starts by identifying the triggers that reactivate the pain of parental rejection by being aware of your emotional responses in certain situations.

These triggers are usually rooted in experiences that mimic the core dynamic of the original rejection.

Even seemingly minor occurrences like a friend forgetting to wish you a happy birthday or a family member not acknowledging an achievement can disproportionately impact someone who has internalised parental rejection.

Physically, these triggers might manifest as a tightening in the chest, a sudden wave of anxiety or an intense desire to withdraw. Emotionally, you might experience an immediate drop in mood, an overwhelming sense of sadness or a surge of anger and resentment.

The key here is to notice when an external event elicits an emotional response that feels disproportionate to the actual situation, often indicating a deeper, unresolved wound has been touched.

Once a trigger is identified, the immediate action is to create emotional distance from the overwhelming feelings to create room for a more rational and compassionate response. One fundamental strategy is validating your own pain without judgment. Acknowledge that the feelings of hurt, anger or sadness are legitimate responses to a difficult experience.

Engaging in grounding techniques such as focusing on your breath or consciously identifying three objects in the immediate environment to distract the brain can help to anchor yourself in the present moment, preventing an emotional spiral. This conscious pause is crucial before any reactive behaviour takes hold.

Beyond immediate coping, the long-term work of dealing with parental rejection involves several key psychological shifts. First, reframe the narrative. Most of us tend to internalise rejection as a reflection of our own inadequacy. It is not.

It is vital to consciously shift this perspective to recognise that parental rejection is a complex issue often rooted in your parents’ own unaddressed emotional struggles, limitations, trauma or psychological patterns, rather than an indictment of your worth.

Dr Karyl McBride, a prominent psychotherapist specialising in narcissistic abuse, writes: “It is never about the child being unworthy; it is about the parent’s inability to love or connect healthily.”

From this, it is important to realise that this reattribution of responsibility is not about excusing the parent’s bad behaviour but about freeing yourself from the burden of internalised blame.

It is up to you to give yourself what your parent failed to give you. Show yourself unconditional love, acceptance and validation that may have been absent in your childhood.

This may involve actively nurturing your emotional needs, setting healthy boundaries with others and engaging in self-care practices that help to affirm your value.