Tips for safe and effective underarm, bikini waxing

Fashion and Beauty
 By Tania Omusale | 5 hours from now  | 2 Min read

Waxing is a preferred grooming option for women seeking smoother underarms and bikini areas.

Done correctly, it can offer longer-lasting results and fewer ingrown hairs than shaving.

However, these sensitive zones require careful preparation and aftercare to keep the skin healthy.

Here are essential, expert-backed tips for safe and effective waxing.

Start with clean, exfoliated skin. Dermatologists recommend gently exfoliating the armpits and bikini line 24 hours before waxing to remove dead skin cells and reduce the risk of ingrown hairs.

Avoid harsh scrubs on the actual day, as they may irritate the skin and make waxing more uncomfortable.

For effective removal, hair should be about 6 mm long. Hair that is too short will not grip the wax, while overly long hair increases pain and the chance of breakage.

Hard wax is ideal for sensitive areas like the bikini line because it adheres to hair rather than skin, minimising the risk of irritation.

Underarms also respond well to hard wax, especially for coarse hair. If doing a DIY session, always patch-test the wax to check for reactions.

Before waxing, cleanse the area and ensure it is fully dry. Applying a light dusting of baby powder can help the wax grip hair more effectively, especially in humid conditions.

Apply a soothing product containing aloe vera or chamomile immediately after waxing to calm inflammation.

Avoid tight clothing, deodorant, hot showers, and working out for at least 24 hours, as sweat and friction can worsen irritation.

Regular waxing every three to six weeks helps hair grow in finer and sparser over time, making future sessions more comfortable.

With the right preparation, technique, and aftercare, waxing can be a clean, healthy grooming option for women seeking smooth, long-lasting results.

