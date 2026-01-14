×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Truth Without Fear
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
×
The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: [email protected]
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE

How do we move from 'roommates' to 'lovers' without it feeling forced?

Relationships
 By Chris Hart | 7 hours from now  | 2 Min read
How do we move from 'roommates' to 'lovers' without it feeling forced?
 How do we move from 'roommates' to 'lovers' without it feeling forced? (Photo: iStock)

Hi Chris,

Once upon a time, my husband and I had a lover’s language all of our own, and I loved the way we whispered in each other’s ears. But that’s somehow gone, as has our intimacy. What can we do to get close like that again?

Sweet Nothings!

Chris says,  

Hi, Sweet Nothings!

Couples often forget how important those lovers’ words are. Because whenever you make love, everything starts with a word. So if intimacy is fading, think about the way you talk to one another.

You also need to think about your priorities, because at the start of a relationship, everything takes second place to lovemaking. Later on, it’s the other way round.

So get your diary out and see if you can’t cross out a few things. And don’t feel you have to have full-on sex every time you’re alone together. Just talk, enjoy each other’s company, and practice being seductive! Be attentive, affectionate, and let your husband know what you want. And at least try to respond positively every time he approaches. It won’t always work, but a few moments of kissing and cuddling to see if your bodies will get the hint are never wasted. And your bodies usually will, even when you least expect them to.

Work too on understanding the subtleties of each other’s words. After all, ‘No!’ can just as often mean ‘Go on!’ In fact, successful couples use words so skillfully that there always seems to be a hint of intimacy in the air around them. A little subtle teasing, and the suggestion of possibilities later. And yet no one who overheard them would have any idea what was going on. 

So don’t neglect those words of love, no matter how long you’ve been together. Re-establish your lover’s language and use it to tease, appreciate and encourage each other. And to improve your timing. Because it’s all those romantic words that gradually bring your individual moods into line with one another. So work on your loving vocabulary, and the passion between you will soon grow strong again.

All the best,

Chris

Related Topics


.

Trending Now

.

Popular this week

Next article
How do we move from 'roommates' to 'lovers' without it feeling forced?
How do we move from 'roommates' to 'lovers' without it feeling forced?
Next article
Supporting your partner through sexual trauma
Supporting your partner through sexual trauma
.

Similar Articles

Can a man say no? Men and their right to consent
By Anjellah Owino Jan. 14, 2026
Can a man say no? Men and their right to consent
How to run a communication audit on your relationship
By Esther Muchene Jan. 13, 2026
How to run a communication audit on your relationship
Is it me, or is everyone I date allergic to commitment?
By Chris Hart Jan. 10, 2026
Is it me, or is everyone I date allergic to commitment?
.

Latest Articles

Easy recipe: Choc chip cookie casserole
Easy recipe: Choc chip cookie casserole
Food
By Chef Ali Mandhry
5h ago
Downside of being the reliable employee
Career Tips
By Esther Muchene
5h ago
How do we move from 'roommates' to 'lovers' without it feeling forced?
Relationships
By Chris Hart
5h ago
Understanding the reality of living with fibroids
Health
By Brendah Makena
Jan. 17, 2026
.

Recommended Articles

>Setting intimacy intentions for the New Year
By Anjellah Owino Jan. 6, 2026
Setting intimacy intentions for the New Year
>Why is my husband so afraid to try new things?
By Chris Hart Dec. 28, 2025
Why is my husband so afraid to try new things?
>Rekindle your romance during the festive season
By Anjellah Owino Dec. 27, 2025
Rekindle your romance during the festive season
>12 days of intimacy to explore this season
By Anjellah Owino Dec. 24, 2025
12 days of intimacy to explore this season

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved