×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Informed Minds Prefer The Standard
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
×
The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: [email protected]
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE

I'm worried about remarrying. Will I just mess it up again?

Relationships
 By Chris Hart | 5 hours from now  | 2 Min read
 I'm worried about remarrying. Will I just mess it up again? (Photo: iStock)

Hi Chris,

Sadly, my first marriage ended in divorce. And now I’m thinking about marrying again. But of course I worry that perhaps things will go wrong again. Am I right to be concerned?

Worried

 

Hi Worried!

It’s natural to worry, but at least you’ll be a lot wiser the second time around!

Because couples getting married for the first time generally expect that nothing will ever go wrong. But you do know that there are always ups and downs. And so you’ll put more thought into dealing with problems and conflict.

You’ll also know what you want from a relationship, because you’ll have thought a lot more about your needs than you did the first time. And that means you’ll talk about your needs more clearly.

You also won’t feel under pressure to do things just to please other people. You know you don’t need to rush things, and so you can do everything in your own time. You won’t feel the need to do a big wedding again, and you will see your wedding in a different light. You won’t worry as much about what other people think, and instead you’ll just concentrate on enjoying your day. And on the deeper meaning of the ceremony.

The second time around, you’ll be far more ‘we’ focused. You’ll realise that a marriage is much more about being a team, and isn’t simply two people being sexy together. You’ll know how important it is to be on the same page when you’re doing things like managing your finances or discussing plans for the future. And that’s important, because many first-time couples end up constantly working against each other. Each is focusing so much on themselves that every conversation feels like there has to be a winner and a loser. 

So of course you’ll worry, but in fact there’s every chance that your second time round will be much better than your first. So go for it!

All the best, Chris

Related Topics


.

Trending Now

.

Popular this week

Next article
I'm worried about remarrying. Will I just mess it up again?
I'm worried about remarrying. Will I just mess it up again?
Next article
Is this just a slump, or am I heading for divorce?
Is this just a slump, or am I heading for divorce?
.

Similar Articles

Six soft moments that build physical intimacy
By Anjellah Owino Nov. 1, 2025
Six soft moments that build physical intimacy
Is there a way to spot predators so we can avoid them?
By Chris Hart Oct. 21, 2025
Is there a way to spot predators so we can avoid them?
How do we keep the spark alive after the honeymoon phase?
By Chris Hart Oct. 21, 2025
How do we keep the spark alive after the honeymoon phase?
.

Latest Articles

Nine bad money habits you should leave behind this year
Nine bad money habits you should leave behind this year
Managing Your Money
By Anjellah Owino
1h ago
I'm worried about remarrying. Will I just mess it up again?
Relationships
By Chris Hart
3h ago
Is this just a slump, or am I heading for divorce?
Relationships
By Chris Hart
5h ago
Hirsutism: Understanding facial hair in women
Fashion And Beauty
By Esther Muchene
Nov. 1, 2025
.

Recommended Articles

>'Slow fade' is worse than ghosting in relationships
By Ann Wairimu Oct. 17, 2025
'Slow fade' is worse than ghosting in relationships
>How couples can handle mismatched desires
By Anjellah Owino Oct. 15, 2025
How couples can handle mismatched desires
>What small, daily rituals can bring my husband and me closer?
By Chris Hart Oct. 14, 2025
What small, daily rituals can bring my husband and me closer?
>When does control cross the line into an abusive relationship?
By Chris Hart Oct. 14, 2025
When does control cross the line into an abusive relationship?
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

DIGGER JOBS

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved