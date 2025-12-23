×
Master the art of host gifting this festive season

Living
 By Jael Wakesho | 5 hours from now  | 2 Min read
Master the art of host gifting this festive season
 Master the art of host gifting this festive season (Photo: iStock)

Growing up, it was almost considered taboo to visit a neighbour or relative empty-handed. The tradition of gift-giving, particularly when appreciating the efforts of a dinner party host, has long been a cherished practice.

While the type of gift often depends on culture and tradition, there’s no harm in making your offering a little more unique. Traditionally, gifts might include staples such as a packet of milk, sugar, or bread, but this holiday season, why not elevate your gift to add a touch of class and elegance?

Discernment is key when selecting a gift, and double-checking the host’s preferences is essential. In many African homes, bringing a gift during or after a meal is seen as a sign of honouring the host’s hospitality. Offering the gift with both hands upon arrival and avoiding unnecessary extravagance is a great sign of respect.

As it’s the holiday season, when travelling upcountry and being hosted, practical gifts such as sugar, tea leaves, maize flour, and cooking oil are always appreciated, whether or not the host is family.

Aside from the usual edibles, other thoughtful options could include non-food gifts such as woven baskets, flowers, or decorative plant pots. Even the simple act of maintaining good dinner etiquette, arriving on time and offering a helping hand can make a lasting impression.

If you’re leaning towards a more luxurious gift, remember that the host’s preferences matter. Some may prefer gin to wine, beer to champagne, or even soft drinks to alcoholic beverages. Taking the time to consider these details shows your thoughtfulness.

Going the extra mile by bringing kid-friendly gifts is also a lovely touch if the host has young children. Simple treats like biscuits, cookies, or candy can work wonders. Including a thank-you note with your gift is a lovely gesture.

This Christmas, mums deserve to party too!
By Jael Wakesho Dec. 22, 2025
This Christmas, mums deserve to party too!
Strengthen your bond with matching holiday sets
By Molly Chebet Dec. 20, 2025
Strengthen your bond with matching holiday sets
Office party dos and don'ts: Keep it classy
By Esther Muchene Dec. 20, 2025
Office party dos and don'ts: Keep it classy
Easy recipe: Char-grilled chicken tikka
Easy recipe: Char-grilled chicken tikka
Food
By Chef Ali Mandhry
3h ago
How do I talk to my teenagers without starting a fight?
Parenting
By Chris Hart
3h ago
Master the art of host gifting this festive season
Living
By Jael Wakesho
3h ago
New generation of cool aunts making holidays special
Wellness
By Anjellah Owino
3h ago
>Modesty on the runway: Meet Kenya's trailblazing hijabi model
By Ronald Kipruto Dec. 19, 2025
Modesty on the runway: Meet Kenya's trailblazing hijabi model
>Enjoy the holidays without financial stress
By Brendah Makena Dec. 18, 2025
Enjoy the holidays without financial stress
>Your guide to wise holiday spending
By Anjellah Owino Dec. 13, 2025
Your guide to wise holiday spending
>Wedding is a family affair, do not leave your parents out
By Kenyatta Otieno Dec. 12, 2025
Wedding is a family affair, do not leave your parents out
