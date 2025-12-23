Master the art of host gifting this festive season (Photo: iStock)

Growing up, it was almost considered taboo to visit a neighbour or relative empty-handed. The tradition of gift-giving, particularly when appreciating the efforts of a dinner party host, has long been a cherished practice.

While the type of gift often depends on culture and tradition, there’s no harm in making your offering a little more unique. Traditionally, gifts might include staples such as a packet of milk, sugar, or bread, but this holiday season, why not elevate your gift to add a touch of class and elegance?

Discernment is key when selecting a gift, and double-checking the host’s preferences is essential. In many African homes, bringing a gift during or after a meal is seen as a sign of honouring the host’s hospitality. Offering the gift with both hands upon arrival and avoiding unnecessary extravagance is a great sign of respect.

As it’s the holiday season, when travelling upcountry and being hosted, practical gifts such as sugar, tea leaves, maize flour, and cooking oil are always appreciated, whether or not the host is family.

Aside from the usual edibles, other thoughtful options could include non-food gifts such as woven baskets, flowers, or decorative plant pots. Even the simple act of maintaining good dinner etiquette, arriving on time and offering a helping hand can make a lasting impression.

If you’re leaning towards a more luxurious gift, remember that the host’s preferences matter. Some may prefer gin to wine, beer to champagne, or even soft drinks to alcoholic beverages. Taking the time to consider these details shows your thoughtfulness.

Going the extra mile by bringing kid-friendly gifts is also a lovely touch if the host has young children. Simple treats like biscuits, cookies, or candy can work wonders. Including a thank-you note with your gift is a lovely gesture.