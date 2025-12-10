×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Join Thousands of Readers
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
×
The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: [email protected]
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE

Couples check-in: Are you truly in sync?

Relationships
 By Anjellah Owino | 10 hours from now  | 2 Min read
Couples check-in: Are you truly in sync?
 Couples check-in: Are you truly in sync? (Photo: iStock)

Like closing the pages of a well-loved journal, the end of the year prompts us to reflect on the story we have lived and how intimacy has been woven into it. Although it demands the same attention, intimacy is often overlooked when couples prioritise finances and personal goals during end-of-year reviews.

However, as this season provides an opportunity to slow down and have pressure-free conversations, consultant psychologist James Bosse says this is what makes intimacy check-ins productive.

These check-ins allow partners to take stock before stepping into a new year together. He explains that reflections help them acknowledge their lives individually and as a couple, which could also affect their sexual connection.  

When reflecting on intimacy on its own, you can start with simple things like bringing back memories of how the two of you met, the good times so far and what kind of intimacy you both need more of. 

"Talk about what you both feel about your romance and if you are both satisfied," he says.

He advises couples to look at what worked, what didn't and whether there are unmet needs that have never been voiced. You can also make it fun to give your sensual moments a language, as this will intensify the connection.

When talking about pleasure and closeness, starting with the positive elements of your life by pointing out strengths before challenges works like a charm.

“Validating what they do well creates emotional safety and makes it easy to discuss what may be missing,” says James.

Speaking about unmet needs is best approached without attacking the other’s flaws. How both of you phrase thoughts matters as much as what is said; gentle, kind language devoid of blame prevents defensiveness, he adds. 

Some of the things that can be ironed out during these check-ins are fears, rejection, feelings of inadequacy and judgment. The other is challenging the idea that one partner, particularly men, should always initiate intimacy or perform.    

Intimacy check-ins don’t need to take place only in December or when there are challenges. James says regular check-ins strengthen emotional and psychological bonds and help lovers feel understood and invalidate partners' insecurities. It will also open doors to newer passions.

Related Topics


.

Trending Now

.

Popular this week

Next article
Couples check-in: Are you truly in sync?
Couples check-in: Are you truly in sync?
Next article
We stopped flirting after we got married, can we fix that?
We stopped flirting after we got married, can we fix that?
.

Similar Articles

If we love each other, why do we keep arguing so much?
By Chris Hart Dec. 10, 2025
If we love each other, why do we keep arguing so much?
Why can't celebrity relationships last?
By Chris Hart Dec. 4, 2025
Why can't celebrity relationships last?
'Kiss test' and other ways to gauge your marriage is okay
By Chris Hart Dec. 3, 2025
'Kiss test' and other ways to gauge your marriage is okay
.

Latest Articles

Breaking free from parent-child trauma bonding
Breaking free from parent-child trauma bonding
Wellness
By Esther Muchene
7h ago
Easy recipe: Prawn rice
Food
By Chef Ali Mandhry
7h ago
Get that natural glow you've always wanted
Fashion And Beauty
By Esther Muchene
8h ago
Couples check-in: Are you truly in sync?
Relationships
By Anjellah Owino
8h ago
.

Recommended Articles

>Rediscovering sexual needs: A woman's guide to returning to intimacy after a long absence
By Anjellah Owino Nov. 22, 2025
Rediscovering sexual needs: A woman's guide to returning to intimacy after a long absence
>Sexual health expert explains how to boost your confidence in the bedroom
By Anjellah Owino Nov. 15, 2025
Sexual health expert explains how to boost your confidence in the bedroom
>How to move on after breakup: expert advice for rebuilding your life
By Chris Hart Nov. 15, 2025
How to move on after breakup: expert advice for rebuilding your life
>Do soul mates really exist?
By Chris Hart Nov. 15, 2025
Do soul mates really exist?
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

DIGGER JOBS

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved