×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Kenya's Bold Newspaper
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
×
The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: [email protected]
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE

Rediscovering sexual needs: A woman's guide to returning to intimacy after a long absence

Relationships
 By Anjellah Owino | 4 hours from now  | 3 Min read

There comes a season in many women’s lives when desire grows quiet.

It may follow a long stretch of celibacy, the loss of a partner, a devastating heartbreak, a divorce, an illness, a long-distance relationship stretched too thin, or even time spent away from the world in jail.

The reasons vary, but the feeling is strangely universal: a subtle disconnect from one’s sensual self.

And while the body rarely forgets, the return to intimacy after a long pause can feel tender, uncertain, and at times, frightening.

Consultant psychologist James Bosse says that rekindling desire after such an absence is not something that simply happens; it is something that must be nurtured with effort, chemistry, and intention.

He notes that attraction works on layers. For men, it often begins with engaging a woman’s mind and emotions.

For women, it can unfold through a gentle return to self-care, embracing beauty in its many forms, and allowing space to give and receive attention.

James places self-care at the centre of sexual reawakening. He believes that the journey back to intimacy begins with relearning your body and rediscovering what makes you feel attractive, confident, and alive.

This internal shift often becomes the quiet spark that lights everything else.

In relationships, he encourages couples to reintroduce intimacy long before they touch the sheets. That begins with rebuilding sexual interest beyond the physical, carving out room for sex talk and pillow talk, and revisiting each other’s desires, especially as they shift with age and experience.

He urges partners to approach each other with curiosity, to explore what feels good, to let go of what no longer serves them, and to nurture both emotional closeness and physical connection.

As confidence returns, James suggests bringing small, new elements into the bedroom, maybe a long-imagined fantasy or a piece of lingerie that whispers excitement.

Little changes, he says, have a way of stirring curiosity and reconnecting partners with the thrill of exploration.

Even so, he warns that emotional or physical distance rarely appears loudly. It hides in the subtle things, slipping grooming habits, shifts in attitude, and a cooling in attentiveness.

Dating each other again, keeping communication open, and seeking support from a therapist or life coach can help couples find their footing, especially when expressing or meeting needs becomes difficult.

“Your sexual self evolves with time. Staying in touch with your partner through these changes is an important factor,” he said.

James also emphasises the psychological weight of desire. To feel desired, and to express desire, carries deep emotional significance.

He encourages couples to speak openly about what they want, to lean into those desires gently, and to explore at a pace that honours both comfort and consent.

Reigniting intimacy after a long break asks for patience, vulnerability, and a brave kind of self-honesty.

But for many, this journey becomes something far richer than the return of sex. It becomes a rediscovery of softness, confidence, connection, and ultimately, of oneself.

Related Topics


.

Trending Now

.

Popular this week

Next article
Rediscovering sexual needs: A woman's guide to returning to intimacy after a long absence
Rediscovering sexual needs: A woman's guide to returning to intimacy after a long absence
Next article
Sexual health expert explains how to boost your confidence in the bedroom
Sexual health expert explains how to boost your confidence in the bedroom
.

Similar Articles

How to move on after breakup: expert advice for rebuilding your life
By Chris Hart Nov. 15, 2025
How to move on after breakup: expert advice for rebuilding your life
Do soul mates really exist?
By Chris Hart Nov. 15, 2025
Do soul mates really exist?
I'm worried about remarrying. Will I just mess it up again?
By Chris Hart Nov. 3, 2025
I'm worried about remarrying. Will I just mess it up again?
.

Latest Articles

Understanding hair breakage
Understanding hair breakage
Beauty
By Esther Muchene
25m ago
Mbuzi wet fry 'goat fry'
Food
By Chef Ali Mandhry
1h ago
How to position yourself for income growth
Money
By Anjellah Owino
2h ago
Rediscovering sexual needs: A woman's guide to returning to intimacy after a long absence
Relationships
By Anjellah Owino
2h ago
.

Recommended Articles

>Is this just a slump, or am I heading for divorce?
By Chris Hart Nov. 3, 2025
Is this just a slump, or am I heading for divorce?
>Six soft moments that build physical intimacy
By Anjellah Owino Nov. 1, 2025
Six soft moments that build physical intimacy
>Is there a way to spot predators so we can avoid them?
By Chris Hart Oct. 21, 2025
Is there a way to spot predators so we can avoid them?
>How do we keep the spark alive after the honeymoon phase?
By Chris Hart Oct. 21, 2025
How do we keep the spark alive after the honeymoon phase?
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

DIGGER JOBS

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved