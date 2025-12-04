Why can’t celebrity relationships last? (Photo: iStock)

Hi Chris,

We were arguing in the office the other day about how often celebrity relationships seem to fall apart. Are they just awful people? Or can we learn something from their difficulties?

Celebrity Relationships

Chris says,

Hi, Celebrity Relationships!

The main reason is that celebrities are surrounded by beautiful people, and that makes them unconsciously feel that their regular partner is somehow less desirable. Even though they’re really very attractive.

Even seeing photos of female superstars makes an ‘ordinary’ woman feel less satisfied with herself and less desirable as a wife. They also reduce a man’s commitment to his partner, because all those beautiful images create the illusion of a huge number of irresistible women out there who could be his. And so he ends up feeling dissatisfied.

Our grandparents didn’t have this problem, because they watched so few movies and there was no social media. They probably only met a few hundred people in their whole lives, and very few of those were stunningly beautiful.

And so life’s not as easy as you might imagine for celebrities. The endless temptations also lead them astray, and mean they’re less likely to develop their relationship skills. Because, always confident of finding someone new, they tend to jump ship whenever things get rough.

Beautiful people also only rarely look beyond attractiveness to what’s really important in a relationship. And so their beauty causes them a lot of trouble.

We’re not only drawn to their physical appeal. We’re also socialised to believe that beautiful people are more honest, for example. That’s not true, of course. We also tend to believe that they’re more intelligent, but this is partly true.

Because women prefer intelligent, witty and successful men, and men prefer beautiful women. So their children tend to be more beautiful and more intelligent than the average.

But if you only go by looks when choosing a spouse, you’ll generally have a hard time. Success in marriage depends on a whole raft of skills and values, such as honesty and commitment. And those aren’t related in any way to beauty!

All the best,

Chris