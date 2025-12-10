×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Home To Bold Columnists
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
×
The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: [email protected]
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE

If we love each other, why do we keep arguing so much?

Relationships
 By Chris Hart | 5 hours from now  | 2 Min read
If we love each other, why do we keep arguing so much?
 If we love each other, why do we keep arguing so much? (Photo: iStock)

Hi Chris,

I love my husband, but we have so many arguments! It’s not that he’s a bad man, but somehow we don’t seem to think the same way, and we find it very easy to hurt each other’s feelings. What should I do?

Endless Rows

Chris says, 

Hi, Endless Rows!

You’re right, husbands and wives don’t think the same way, so reducing your arguments is all about understanding those differences.

Your husband has a huge need to feel respected because respect and social status are big things in a man’s life. Your biggest need is to feel loved and cherished by your husband, so you want to hear words like ‘I love you.’ But he also wants to hear ‘I need you’ and ‘I’m proud of you.’

Men communicate by doing things together, and so they struggle to understand the satisfaction women get from simply sitting and talking together. So your husband does want to communicate with you, but simply sitting together and talking through your feelings doesn’t come naturally to him.

You also want to talk through your thoughts to help sort them out, while your husband tends to sort his out internally. So he’s likely to avoid talking about an issue until he’s thought it through first. In fact, that need’s so strong that he might explode into anger if you ambush him and insist on talking immediately.

So what’s the answer? Set up a meeting! Fix a time and a place and agree on the agenda, so he gets a chance to think things through. Then he’ll come to the conversation feeling prepared and happy to participate.

Your husband also needs to express his love for you through sex, while you need to feel connected emotionally before becoming intimate. Partly that’s about being able to think about sex in advance, so you can build your anticipation. But most of all, it’s about feeling emotionally close.

So if your husband wants to have more sex with you, help him to understand that he first needs to spend more time just sitting and talking with you!

All the best,

Chris

Related Topics


.

Trending Now

.

Popular this week

Next article
If we love each other, why do we keep arguing so much?
If we love each other, why do we keep arguing so much?
Next article
Why can't celebrity relationships last?
Why can't celebrity relationships last?
.

Similar Articles

'Kiss test' and other ways to gauge your marriage is okay
By Chris Hart Dec. 3, 2025
'Kiss test' and other ways to gauge your marriage is okay
Rediscovering sexual needs: A woman's guide to returning to intimacy after a long absence
By Anjellah Owino Nov. 22, 2025
Rediscovering sexual needs: A woman's guide to returning to intimacy after a long absence
Sexual health expert explains how to boost your confidence in the bedroom
By Anjellah Owino Nov. 15, 2025
Sexual health expert explains how to boost your confidence in the bedroom
.

Latest Articles

If we love each other, why do we keep arguing so much?
If we love each other, why do we keep arguing so much?
Relationships
By Chris Hart
3h ago
What does the colour purple profile picture really mean?
Living
By Eve Waruingi
3h ago
Slaying the dragon of social media envy
Wellness
By Esther Muchene
3h ago
Why December is the best time to set New Year's resolutions
Living
By Anjellah Owino
23h ago
.

Recommended Articles

>How to move on after breakup: expert advice for rebuilding your life
By Chris Hart Nov. 15, 2025
How to move on after breakup: expert advice for rebuilding your life
>Do soul mates really exist?
By Chris Hart Nov. 15, 2025
Do soul mates really exist?
>I'm worried about remarrying. Will I just mess it up again?
By Chris Hart Nov. 3, 2025
I'm worried about remarrying. Will I just mess it up again?
>Is this just a slump, or am I heading for divorce?
By Chris Hart Nov. 3, 2025
Is this just a slump, or am I heading for divorce?
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

DIGGER JOBS

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved