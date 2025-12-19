×
Reunited through co-parenting: How some parents heal after separation

Relationships
 By Brendah Makena | 3 hours from now  | 2 Min read

Separation is never easy, but for some parents, co-parenting can become a bridge not only for their children’s well-being but sometimes for their own reconciliation.

Jane Amolo and James Muriithi’s marriage ended abruptly, leaving both to navigate life apart while raising their child. “It was lonely and emotionally draining,” Jane recalls.

“Some people think separation is easy, but it isn’t. I almost went to therapy because of how hard it was.”

For a year, the former couple maintained only occasional contact. Yet, the responsibility of raising their child kept them connected. Eventually, Jane decided to reunite with James. “Our marriage ended so fast, I couldn’t believe it was over. After reuniting, everything feels easier because I know our child will always be fine,” she says.

Not all separated parents find a similar path. For Ian Mwangi, separation has been isolating. “Life after separation is not easy. There’s no bond with my child, and there are risks like unsafe encounters, health concerns, and lack of accountability,” he explains.

Psychological counsellor Augustine Samwel notes that emotional attachments, shared memories, and long-term investments make moving on challenging for many parents.

“Co-parenting helps protect children from emotional harm and allows both parents to remain present in their lives,” he says. “Children should never be used as weapons. When parents work together, even after separation, children benefit the most.”

Experts agree that the success of co-parenting often depends on clear communication, mutual respect, and prioritizing the child’s welfare above personal differences.

While some parents, like Jane and James, find that co-parenting leads them back together, others focus on maintaining healthy boundaries while supporting their child’s emotional stability.

For families navigating separation, the takeaway is clear: the child’s well-being should always remain at the center, and cooperation between parents, though sometimes difficult, can provide stability, emotional support, and a path forward for everyone involved.

